Republican Glenn Youngkin, whose campaign to be governor of Virginia has shunned big names and focused instead on the struggles of everyday Virginians to raise families amid the headwinds of anti-family political culture, is bringing his campaign back to where outrage against out-of-control government began.

On Monday, Youngkin will hold the final rally of his campaign in Loudoun County, where parents have been staging a battle against liberalism that has brought sexual assaults to their school district, with new claims of sexual misconduct alleged last week, according to the Daily Mail.

With the schools and community reeling from alleged sexual assaults against girls that took place by a boy wearing a skirt, a new report has emerged of misconduct among boys.

“This is just another example of Loudoun County Public Schools focusing on political ideology and private interest group agendas instead of their most important jobs, safety and education,” said Alecia Brand, a volunteer spokeswoman for one family affected, according to the Daily Mail.

Loudon county parents are livid the school swept the rape of two girls under the rug for the sake of being politically correct and Obama campaigns and tells people it's a right wing conspiracy.



Youngkin has honed in on the initial assault and reported cover-up.

“A young girl was sexually assaulted in her school, and the administrators, those who were trusted with not only her education but her safety, tried to cover it up,” Youngkin said, according to Fox News.

“And they quietly moved the offender, an offender being prosecuted for sexual assault, to another school, where he was able to do it again. Two young girls have been sexually assaulted because our system, our system failed to protect them.”

“As a Virginian, I’m heartbroken for these girls and their families,” Youngkin continued. “I’m heartbroken at how their government leaders failed them. As a father, I am ignited with an unwavering resolve to not just fix this but to hold those who have failed our children accountable.”

Youngkin called the actions of the school board “gross negligence in its most extreme form,” according to Fox News.

“There must be resignations,” he said. “In fact, people who have not resigned, I don’t understand how they can possibly go into their next school board meeting. How can they go into their next school board meeting and be expected to sit there and represent our kids’ future when they covered this up?”

This is a defining moment for the future of our Commonwealth. On Tuesday, November 2nd, we are going to make a statement that is heard around the world. Thank you, Fairfax County, for coming out in full force tonight to join our MOVEMENT. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/layftHNYa9 — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 31, 2021

Noting that the Biden administration has put the full power of the federal government against parents demanding justice for their children, he said, “The FBI needs to stop trying to silence parents in Virginia … and investigate this entire circumstance.”

“We need a governor who’s going to go to work for parents,” the Republican added. “We must stand up against accusations like the teachers’ associations have been making. We have to stand up against really reckless, reckless accusations from an attorney general and the Department of Justice.”

“My job is going to be to stand up for parents and make sure that they’re fully represented in their children’s education because there’s a fundamental right to do so in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and I’m going to make sure it happens,” Youngkin concluded.

Youngkin is running against Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who has brought President Joe Biden to the state — to rail against former President Donald Trump — as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

The impact of these widely different strategies can be seen in the polling, in which McAuliffe had a 6.6 percentage point lead in August, before Loudoun County became a watchword for parents fighting back, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls.

The same average now has Youngkin ahead by a fraction of a percentage point.

