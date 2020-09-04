YouTube Star Lloyd Cafe Cadena Dead at Age 26

Lloyd Cafe Cadena, a YouTuber based in the Philippines with a huge following, has died, according to a post shared through his Facebook account. The cause of death has not been revealed.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena,” his family shared Friday in a post on his Facebook page.

“May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone.

“My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time.”

Cadena, who started his YouTube career in 2011, had over 5 million subscribers on his Lloyd Cafe Cadena YouTube page. He made a name for himself through his upbeat attitude and humor, and most of his videos involved a variety of popular themes.

“This channel contains series like LC Learns, a witty take on daily life situations & Lutobaninat, your not so typical cooking show where laughter is the main ingredient,” his YouTube “About” page reads.

“Aside from these, you will also get entertained by other content like Challenges, Pranks, Song Covers, Unboxing, Hauls, Parodies, & Collaboration videos with fellow content creators & some of the best & coolest brand partners of Lloyd Cafe Cadena.”

Cadena, 26, did well for himself, becoming one of the most popular vloggers in the Philippines.

“With over 900,000 subscribers on YouTube, almost 5 million followers on Facebook, Lloyd Cafe Cadena is a YouTube Sensation, Online Influencer and a creative force all rolled into one,” his Facebook page says, though his numbers have since increased.

Since the news of Cadena’s passing, his friends have shared their final farewells on social media.

I lost my bestfriend today. 💔 😭 — Madam Ely (@TheMadamEly) September 4, 2020

“I lost my bestfriend today,” friend and fellow YouTuber Madam Ely tweeted.

“This breaks my heart,” YouTube star Andi Manzano Reyes commented. “You made so many people so happy and have touched many lives including mine. Gone too soon 😞 you will be missed Llyod.”

“I only met him and would see him at events but he was always so gracious and his joy would radiate,” another YouTuber, Bianca Gonzalez, wrote, according to the U.K. Mirror. “My sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Lloyd Cadena.”

