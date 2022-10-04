Baby Survives Against The Odds After Being Born Weighing Just 1lbs 2oz - The Same As A Loaf Of Bread

A baby who survived against the odds after being born weighing just 1lb 2oz now snuggles up to a doll the same weight and length as her when she first arrived. Chesil-Jade Lim, now three, spent 99 days in hospital fighting for her life after she was born weighing just 1lbs 2oz – the same as a loaf of bread – on 22nd August 2019. The newborn – who arrived 10 weeks early at Mater Hospital, Brisbane, Australia – was so tiny and fragile she had to be kept alive in a sandwich bag which mimics the womb. Doctors even warned her ‘terrified’ family to say their goodbyes as they were so convinced the little girl was too sick to pull through. The tiny tot nearly lost her life several times but beat the odds to come home on 29th November 2019 to with parents Charm Pineda-Lim, 33, and Jose Lim, 32, who works in IT.

Mother holding the feet of a newborn baby (Unsplash/Omar Lopez)

Charm, a nurse, from Brisbane, Australia, said: “I was so afraid to touch her when she was first born. “She was so tiny. “But I never gave up on her and I fought for her to stay on ventilation so she could survive. “I knew she was meant to live and do great things. “She really is our miracle little girl. “Now she has a dolly – which she absolutely loves – which was the same size as her when she was born. It’s tiny.” Charm was 23 weeks pregnant when she was told that her baby was underweight and her blood flow was restricted. Doctors advised her to undergo a termination – as they said she wouldn’t make it, but Charm chose to fight for her daughter’s life. “I wanted to do whatever it took to fight for her life,” she said. “They said she was unlikely to make it or she’d have lots of problems when she was born but I didn’t want to give up like that.” Charm managed to hold on until 27 weeks until Chesil’s blood pressure became too high and she was rushed for an emergency c-section. “I didn’t see her when she was born,” Charm said. “I was terrified to see her and touch her after. “She was so tiny and her skin was see-through. “But as soon as I did, she heard my voice and started crying.” Chesil was put on a ventilator to help her breathe but doctors were constantly worried about her low saturation levels and didn’t think she would survive. Charm said: “We were told that she wasn’t going to make it. “Her saturation levels had dropped so much. “I held her for the last time, and we even took photos just in case. “But miraculously they suddenly went up.”

A nurse wheeling a newborn baby’s incubator in a hospital hallway (Unsplash/Hush Naidoo Jade)

Chesil spent weeks battling with her saturation levels constantly dipping and Charm fought to keep her on ventilation until she was strong enough. She fought through multiple cardiac arrests and diseases and the couple were told she might have sepsis at one point. “We had to keep giving her kangaroo hugs – which are skin-to-skin contact,” Charm said. “My husband and I would do it for about four hours at a time.” After 99 days in hospital Chesil was finally strong enough to come home. She was kept on oxygen and came off after two months and three weeks. “It was amazing to have her home,” Charm said. “She is very special and it was so lovely to be a normal family with her out of hospital.” Chesil is now two years old and despite being a little delayed with her speech she is healthy and happy. “She dances and jumps around,” Charm said. “She is still very tiny and wears clothes for a one-year-old, but she is perfect. “Now she is a very sweet, happy and smart kid.”

By Josh Brady

Produced in association with SWNS.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this story prior to publication. Therefore, it may not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.