Elon Musk Rolls Out New $8 Subscriptions Offering For Twitter Blue Verification

The much-hyped subscription for Twitter verification is finally here. CEO Elon Musk has announced that users can get verified blue tick accounts by paying $8 per month.

With Musk’s first major revision, Twitter updated its app in iOS and declared that starting Saturday it will add great new features to Twitter Blue.

“Get Twitter Blue if you sign up now,” the announcement said. “Blue checkmark: Power to the people. Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you follow.”

As per Twitter, the Blue tick mark comes with fewer ads, the ability to post longer videos, and verification.

Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum’s 2022 Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy LES on October 31, 2022 in New York City. Musk has unveiled a subscription service to get a Blue Check since taking over Twitter. TAYLOR HILL/GETTY IMAGES

“Coming soon… Half the ads & much better ones,” the advertisements on the platform said. “Since you’re supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we’ll reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant.”

Twitter also mentioned on the app that there will be a “priority ranking for quality content.”

Twitter Blue with verification is available on iOS in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K.

Post announcement, Musk went on Twitter and announced that it would soon introduce long-form text to tweets.

Earlier on Friday, Twitter laid off thousands of employees in departments across the company. The layoffs would ultimately affect about 3,700 people. Twitter employees from departments including marketing and communication, AI, search, public policy, wellness, and other teams tweeted about having been let go.

Musk justified his move and said there was no choice when the company lost millions of dollars daily. He also said that everyone who exited was offered enough severance

Elon Musk imposes a paid blue tick badge of 8$ per month. (Photo by Mariia Shalabaieva/Unsplash)

Musk is aiming to reduce the company’s costs, not only is it facing a high burn rate, but also he needs to repay the $13 billion in debt he raised to swing the takeover.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is seen on the House steps of the U.S. Capitol before the last votes of the week on Thursday, June 9, 2022 checkin her phone in this file photo. Cortez has criticized Musk’s plans for Twitter. TOM WILLIAMS/CQ-ROLL CALL,INC VIA GETTY IMAGES

Last week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet that Musk is trying to sell people on the idea that free speech is an $8 subscription plan.

Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2022

Musk responded that her tweet was appreciated and that she should now pay $8.

Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Twitter posted a net loss of $270 million in the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022, compared to a profit of $66 million in the same period last year.

Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion and is under pressure to cut costs after making a deal in which he overpaid, according to some analysts.

Produced in association with Benzinga.

Edited by Rachmad Imam Tarecha and Joseph Hammond

The Western Journal has not reviewed this story prior to publication. Therefore, it may not meet our normal editorial standards.

