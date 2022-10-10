Expert Reveals How To Get Healthy Work-life Balance

A work stress and prevention expert has revealed how to get a healthy work-life balance – suggesting removing work apps, changing clothes and using different scents.

Nina Nesdoly, 28, revealed the best ways to achieve a healthy work-life balance – such as drinking different drinks when you’re relaxing and when you’re at work to differentiate between the two.

Nina who has a master in management from the University of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, is now doing her PhD in management at the University of Concordia, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

She said it is “crucial” that employees leave work in the office. The expert said that people need to use sensory cues – thinking about the type of tea you’re drinking, the lighting in the rooms, outfits you wear when you’re off and at work – to be able to detach their home life from their working life.

Nina stresses the importance of psychological detachment – the ability to mentally disconnect from work and not think about job-related issues when you are away from your job.

The Ottawa, Canada-based expert said that stopping to think about work is “incredibly important because your brain does not know the difference.

“So if you are sitting at your computer, and you are interviewing a guest or typing up a story, your brain is like, ‘great, got it, we’re at work. If you’re lying on your couch, thinking through that story over and over again, editing it in your head, your brain is like, ‘cool, we’re at work’.

“So, from your brain and your bodies perspective, whatever you’re thinking about, is what goes. So. even if you are not at work, and you’re thinking about work, if you’re giving your mental energy to work, then you are kind of working.

“You’re giving that you’re giving away your resources, whereas your time off work, is really for you to protect and use your resources for yourself.” Nina said.

“Look at what is in your work environment, and this includes working from home. Is there a particular tea that you’re drinking? You’re looking at screens, lighting that you’ve got that goes with work, outfits that go with work, and when you’re off work – switch those.

“So, for example, you might want to, if you’re working from home, have a scent like a peppermint around which is very invigorating, very good for focus as a work scent.

“Then when you’re transitioning off work, you’re going to light some kind of more relaxing lavender chamomile type scent.

Nina’s top tips for a healthy work-life balance are removing certain apps when you finish work, different scents around your home, drinking different drinks when you’re relaxing, and changing your clothes



