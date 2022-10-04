IDF Troops Thwart Attempted Vehicular Assault Near Ramallah, Killing Two

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians near Ramallah on Monday morning after the terrorists attempted to run the soldiers over. The Israeli troops were engaged in counter-terror operations in the Jalazone refugee camp north of Ramallah, as part of a series of raids conducted jointly by Israeli security forces across Judea and Samaria overnight during which 16 security suspects were arrested.

Israeli soldiers near the western wall in, Jerusalem, Israel (Unsplash/Toa Heftiba)

On Sunday, a Palestinian woman stabbed an Israeli corrections’ officer during a visit to Nafha Prison in southern Israel, lightly wounding her. According to the commander of Dimona police station, initial investigation of the incident “raises suspicions” that the motive was nationalistic. On the same day, an Israeli civilian was wounded in a terrorist attack near Itamar in Samaria, according to the Israeli military. The assailant or assailants opened fire at vehicles traveling in the area, hitting a bus and a car, lightly wounding the driver of the latter, the IDF said in a statement.

Four young soldiers enjoying the view from a hill near Gush Eztion in Israel (Unsplash/Timon Studler)

Also on Sunday, the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police announced the arrest of six alleged members of an Islamic State terror cell in the Arab Israeli city of Nazareth in the country’s north. The suspects were arrested in September after security forces concluded that they were plotting to launch terror attacks inside Israel. One of the suspects is known to security forces due to past ISIS involvement, the Shin Bet said in a statement.

Produced in association with Jewish News Syndicate.

