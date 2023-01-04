Intermittent Fasting Doesn't Slow Aging, According To Study

Chris Pratt, who has practiced intermittent fasting, at the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Scientists said there is no concrete evidence to suggest missing out on food for long periods is effective at preventing aging. WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/SWNS TALKER

Intermittent fasting practiced by celebrities such as Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston and Kourtney Kardashian does not make you younger, according to a new study. The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.

Scientists said there is no concrete evidence to suggest missing out on food for long periods is effective at preventing aging.

According to researchers, two treatments, one of which targets how cells produce energy and another that targets a growth hormone, are also effective at preventing aging.

Instead, they appear to slow down the process because they are good for you overall rather than because they specifically target the aging process.

Earlier research has used lifespan as an indirect measure of aging, but the German research team said this is a flawed approach.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston previously said she “noticed a big difference” by going without solid food for 16 hours,

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt said he would not eat before noon to get in shape for superhero roles.

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian said she would not eat past 7 pm and then waited until around 10:30 am or 11 am the next day.

Now scientists are saying this approach does not slow the aging process.

It is often assumed that if an animal lives longer it will age more slowly, but many creatures die from specific diseases rather than old age in general, scientists said.

For example, around 90 percent of mice die from tumors that form in their bodies as they grow old.

However, if the whole genome for factors that help mice to live long lives is examined, researchers would likely find many genes that suppress tumor development – and not necessarily ones that play a general role in aging, the experts said.

For the study, the team carried out a thorough health check in mice which looked at age-related changes to a wide range of bodily functions.

The check gave the team an “exact description” of the state of the animal at the time they were examined.

At different stages of life, the team compared how parameters changed at different stages of life and whether these changed more slowly when the creatures were given the treatments.

The team says the way the study was designed made it possible to work out whether the natural aging process can be slowed and the deterioration of important body functions can be slowed.

Nutrition on the plate that includes the “intermittent fasting” sign. For the study, the team carried out a thorough health check in mice which looked at age-related changes to a wide range of bodily functions. TOASTED PICTURES/SWNS TALKER

They said the results were “unambiguous” and showed that even when older mice appeared younger than they were, this had occurred for other reasons.

Dr. Dan Ehninger, from the German Centre for Neurodegenerative Diseases and an author of the study, said: “There is no internal clock of aging that you can regulate with a simple switch – at least not in the form of the treatments studied here.

“The fact that a treatment already has its effect in young mice – prior to the appearance of age-dependent change in health measures – proves that these are compensatory, general health-promoting effects, not a targeting of aging mechanisms.”

The team now wants to look at the effects of other treatments experts believe can slow aging.

But restricting kilojoules long-term is notoriously hard to maintain and a tedious way to live. If it is too extreme, it can also do more harm to our mental and physical health than good. Fasting for just two days each week, then, promised the benefits without the pain or the risks. We could have our proverbial cake, and eat it – for five days of the week at least, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Yes, they lose weight. They lose fat. We proved that that’s true, but in terms of metabolic health, inflammation, insulin sensitivity, it doesn’t work at all,” says Professor Luigi Fontana, author of upcoming book The Manual of Longevity & Wellbeing: a Three Step Plan.

A strategy that worked. Intermittent fasting was suddenly being promoted as a way not just to lose excess weight but as a way to improve metabolic health, and an anti-ageing and longevity intervention.

Produced in association with SWNS Talker.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this story prior to publication. Therefore, it may not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.