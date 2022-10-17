Stagnant Pattern Leading To Record Warmth, Poor Air Quality Across The Northwest

<img src=”https://storage.googleapis.com/prod-zenger-storage/image/249a197f-36e4-4dea-be30-b83dd8cf7c07.png” alt=”As of Oct. 15, Seattle, Portland, Salem, Eugene and Medford have yet to experience a day of below-average temperatures. ACCUWEATHER”>

A staggering amount of heat-related records have been shattered across the Northwest so far this month, which is leading to some unwanted consequences.

Mother Nature may have residents across the Northwest checking their calendars to make sure it is indeed mid-October, as temperatures more typical of August have been observed. In addition to the summer-type warmth, wildfire and smoke concerns remain a daily worry during a time when the season typically nears its end.

While it is difficult to compile the massive list of records that have been broken thus far, there are a few that really stand out in Washington and Oregon. As of Oct. 15, Seattle, Portland, Salem, Eugene and Medford have yet to experience a day of below-average temperatures. In fact, many of these cities have set records for the warmest first half of October on record. This includes four straight days of record highs in Portland, cresting on Saturday with a high of 87 degrees.

Looking ahead, these cities may challenge their all-time warmest October on record.

In addition to the warmth, all of the aforementioned cities have observed less than one percent of typical rainfall amounts to date this month. Dating back to July 1, many cities along the Interstate 5 corridor have experienced only a fraction of their normal rainfall amounts. This combination of heat and dryness has ramped up drought and wildfire concerns heading into the latter half of the month.

Seattle will have a chance at reaching 80 degrees Sunday afternoon, and if it does, which would be the latest 80-degree day ever observed. ACCUWEATHER

Through early week, the dome of high pressure that has yielded the warm and dry weather will remain in place. Seattle will have a chance at reaching 80 degrees Sunday afternoon, and if it does, which would be the latest 80-degree day ever observed. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s readings already eclipsed the 80-degree mark back on Oct. 2, the first time since Oct. 3, 1993, that feat has been achieved.

Air quality will continue to be a major concern across the region as multiple fires continue to burn. A light easterly wind rolling off the Cascades has dumped thick smoke along the Interstate 5 corridor and will continue to do so into midweek. ACCUWEATHER

Due to the persistent dryness, red flag warnings remain in effect throughout the Cascade Mountain Range. Officials are urging anyone in these areas to be extremely careful to avoid any activities that could cause sparks to fly due to the dry nature of area brush and tinder.

The stagnant pattern across the Northwest continues, but there might be a shift that could bring rain and mountain snow to this part. ACCUWEATHER

Looking for an end in sight to this stagnant pattern across the Northwest, AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a shifting pattern late week that could bring chances for rain and mountain snow back into the forecast.

At the conclusion of this week and into late October, a change to a stormy trend is anticipated, which might bring many storm chances. This is probably going to cause more precipitation than usual and cooler temperatures than usual. ACCUWEATHER

“A shift to a stormy pattern is expected at the end of this week into late October, which can bring multiple storm chances. This is likely to lead to above-normal precipitation and colder-than-normal temperatures, as well as high-elevation snow,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva stated.

Although the rain, snow and cooler conditions will be welcomed by many, this could come along with risks associated with the stormier regime. Strong wind gusts often accompany these storms, which can wreak havoc for firefighters if rain does not fall.

Produced in association with AccuWeather.

