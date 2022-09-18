Parler Share
This photo is a horror concept of a spooky forest with zombie hands coming up from under a fallen tree.
This photo is a horror concept of a spooky forest with zombie hands coming up from under a fallen tree. (David Wall / Getty Images)

Do You Have a 'Zombie Tree' in Your Yard? FL Woman Wishes She Knew Earlier How to Identify Them

 By Jack Davis  September 18, 2022 at 4:53pm
The experts call them “zombie trees.” And quite often, homeowners never know that what looks alive is dead inside until a tree comes crashing through the roof.

That was the case on Tuesday in Daytona Beach, Florida, when a massive oak tree fell onto a house while a woman was sleeping, WRBW reported.

The woman rolled away from the worst of the impact seconds before the tree crashed through the house, but the 102-year-old home she lived in is destroyed.

“God is good. Once again, his grace and mercy spared her,” Edgar Riddick said of his 89-year-old grandmother, Katie Speed.

Could she have figured out what was coming? Experts say it is possible, but not always.

“A zombie tree is a tree that has experienced some kind of disturbance that has caused the tree to become unstable or unsafe but still has the appearance of being a totally healthy tree,” arborist Steven Kendall said, according to WHDH.

Ben Wasielewski, a certified arborist, said zombie trees are “all over the place.”

“You just don’t know what tree is a zombie tree, technically, until you look at them,” he said, according to WESH-TV.

“When they just want to give up, they give up. We’ve had a few calls already this year on days like today, sunny, and it just falls, and it will crush a house, crush a car,” Wasielewski said.

Arborist Christopher Forrest said looking down might be a way to spot a zombie tree because cracks in the roots can be a problem, WRBW reported.

Forrest said the tree that crashed down on Speed in Daytona Beach had those cracks and that decay was visible after it fell.

“As you can see the outside of the tree, the roots, the root color here, you can see the decay coming down this way,” he said

Kendall said the creation of a zombie tree could be weather-related.

“It could be the root zone has been impacted either by a shifting due to high winds or some or some other kind of loading,” he said, according to WHDH.

Flooding can often times cause root death,” he said, noting that puddles can contribute to causing a tree to turn into a zombie tree.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
