11 Illegal Aliens Found at Scene of Alleged Kidnapping, Gang Rape of Young Girls

 By George C. Upper III  October 2, 2023 at 10:29am
One man was in jail and another 11 in U.S. Border Patrol custody after allegations of a gang rape involving young girls.

An 11-year-old girl said that she and two others were tied up and raped by at least four different men in a house in Bemidji, Minnesota, a city of roughly 15,000 people.

The girl had been taken to Bemidji Sanford Hospital on September 23 after escaping her captors, and workers in the facility’s emergency department notified law enforcement, according to KNOX in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The girl, identified in a police statement of probably cause only as V.K., said she was in the company of 24-year-old Verna Fairbanks, who was apparently drunk but wanted to go to a party. She arranged transportation for the two of them in separate vehicles.

Once at their destination, however, Fairbanks forced V.K. to drink alcohol, after which she was tied up between two other girls and raped by “four Mexican men,” one of whom went by “Panda.”

The document stated that V.K.’s abuse “included the men penetrating her vagina with their hands and genitals; and the men did not use a condom.”

Numerous abrasions were identified on the victim’s body during a medical examination, including one on her wrist that she said was from the rope used to tie her up. She also said a rope had been placed around her neck; police said they had photographs of the marks left by that rope, as well.

V.K. experienced bleeding and described her pain as “an 8 out of 10” after the assault.

After the initial interview, V.K. told police that Fairbanks was her “auntie,” and that when she had first gotten into the car, a bad had been placed over her head.

After her abuse, another girl helped untie her, and V.K. escaped.

You can read the entire probable cause statement below.

One of the other girls, whom V.K. described as bloody and unconscious, was in a closet.

Oscar Luna, who fit the description of Panda, was on the scene when police executed a search warrant related to the assault report. He claimed to have been born in the United States, but 11 others in the house were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing as illegal immigrants.

It was not immediately clear whether those 11 were suspects in the rape, victims of human trafficking, both or neither, according to KVLY, but police were continuing to investigate.

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture.
