A 12-year-old North Carolina boy is credited with defending his home after two armed individuals entered the home in an apartment complex early Saturday and shot his grandmother.

Police said the boy, whose name was not given, shot one intruder involved in the shooting of Linda Ellis, 73, according to WRAL-TV.

Two masked individuals forcibly entered the home in Goldsboro and demanded money, police said. When Ellis did not comply, she was shot in the leg.

“A 12-year-old juvenile occupant of the residence shot at the suspects with a firearm in self-defense, causing them to flee the area,” wrote officials in a statement.

“They came in the house, I open the door, I open it, and they came in there. … One guy had a gun. They just put me down on the ground,” Randolph Bunn, identified as Ellis’ son, told WTVD-TV.

Bunn said Ellis was in the kitchen. “I don’t know why they shot her,” he said.

#NEW: A 12-year-old Goldsboro boy fired off shots at two masked robbers who broke in & shot his grandmother, Linda Ellis. One of those robbers died from their injuries. At 6, we speak to the family about the frightening ordeal & give an update on “Miss Linda’s” condition. pic.twitter.com/q7yvwPXS9j — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) February 13, 2021

He said the 12-year-old saved the family’s lives.

“[The intruder] just shot his grandma. … He would have shot him too, he would’ve shot me too, he would’ve killed us all,” Bunn said.

Police said they believe Khalil Herring, 19, who has died of his wounds, shot Ellis.

Herring was arrested at a nearby intersection after being shot.

“Preliminary evidence suggest Khalil Herring was one of the two masked intruders and was shot during the robbery,” officials wrote, according to WRAL.

Authorities say a 73-year-old woman was injured in a shooting during a home invasion and robbery early Saturday morning. A 12-year-old at the home shot one of the suspects, who later died.https://t.co/7iMdNRAzhd — WBTW News 13 (@WBTWNews13) February 15, 2021

Ellis, who suffered a gunshot wound, was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“I knew God was on our side,” Chiquita Coley, Ellis’ grand-niece, told WRAL.

Coley called for an end to violence in the eastern North Carolina city.

“Why would somebody come into her house and do this? It’s got to stop,” she said. “I don’t know what they’re thinking around here in Goldsboro, but it’s got to stop.”

Coley said the boy who shot the intruders was doing well after the incident.

Police say they do not expect to charge the 12-year-old who shot the intruders.

The investigation into the home invasion continues. As of Monday, the second intruder had not been arrested.

