15-Year-Old Human Trafficking Victim Rescued Thanks to Undercover Police Sting

The Pomona Police Department in Pomona, California, used undercover police officers to rescue a 15-year-old girl from human trafficking on Aug. 27.

The department wrote in a statement posted on their Facebook account that the teenager had been reported missing from Riverside County.

“The Pomona Police Department has been actively conducting VICE operations focused on the area known as the East Holt Ave. Corridor in the City of Pomona,” the department stated.

The operation involved plainclothes officers closely observing activity along the corridor, which lead to the discovery of the missing teen.

“She was interviewed and appropriate resources were activated to assist her,” the department wrote.

Pomona police said the investigation is still ongoing.

The surveillance operation allows officers to get close to victims of human trafficking, giving victims a safe space to speak out about their situation.

“The Pomona Police Department takes a victim-centered approach in deterring human trafficking and prostitution in the City of Pomona,” the department continued.

“These types of operations serve as an opportunity for victims of human trafficking to speak with law enforcement and community advocates in an effort to provide them with available resources and relocate them to safe locations.”

In addition to the plainclothes surveillance work, The Pomona Police Department is proactively trying to combat human trafficking by educating high school students on human trafficking prevention.

During visits to local high schools, officers are able to teach teenage girls how to recognize dangers and tactics used to lure potential victims into human trafficking.

According to Shared Hope International, human traffickers rely upon emotional manipulation to gain an individual’s trust, often pressuring teens into sexual activity in exchange for the fleeting promise of financial stability and love.

“The Pomona Police Department takes a zero tolerance approach on human trafficking and believes prevention through education and knowledge will greatly assist in our efforts to empower victims to avoid the traps of human trafficking,” the department said in a separate Facebook post.

If you suspect a human trafficking situation, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. The toll-free hotline is answered live 24 hours a day, every day, to take reports of potential human trafficking.

Concerned citizens can also report suspicious activity by texting HELP or INFO to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 233733.

