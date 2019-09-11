SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

16 Children of Fallen Heroes To Join FDNY Just After 18th Anniversary of September 11

Firefighter on 9/11Mario Tama / Getty ImagesA firefighter breaks down after the World Trade Center buildings collapsed September 11, 2001 after two hijacked airplanes slammed into the twin towers in a terrorist attack. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published September 10, 2019 at 5:35pm
Print

As the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 arrives, many Americans are finding ways to remember the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives to save others.

Some are climbing 110 flights of stairs on the StairMaster at their gym. Others are setting alarms to observe a series of moments of silence along with the memorial service in New York.

Sixteen other Americans, however, are following in the footsteps of their fathers by joining the Fire Department of the City of New York almost two weeks after the anniversary.

The current FDNY Academy class, which is set to graduate on Sept. 24th according to the New York Post, includes at least 16 “legacy” members whose parents responded to the horrific scene and died as a result.

Fourteen of those set to graduate lost their parents on the day of 9/11 attacks, and two others lost their fathers later to related illness, according to WPIX.

TRENDING: Book Claims Team Trump Paid for Karen Pence's Inauguration Gown After Her Concerns About Price

The class also includes two sets of siblings, one set of brothers and a brother-sister duo.

These 16 soon-to-be firefighters are not the first to follow their 9/11 hero parents’ footsteps.

On Oct. 15, 2019, Police Officer Jillian Suarez graduated from the NYPD Academy 17 years after her father died while saving civilians’ lives at the World Trade Center.

She even was able to wear her father’s badge number, further paying tribute to the sacrifice her father gave.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro is extremely proud of the 16 “legacy” class members who are set to graduate in a couple weeks.

“Bravery runs in these extraordinary families who have sacrificed so much for our city. I’m proud of the commitment these probies have already demonstrated to the department and look forward to celebrating with them at their graduation,” Commissioner Nigro told the New York Post.

Just this past week, the FDNY added to the World Trade Center Memorial Wall 22 names of members who died due to illnesses related to their service on 9/11.

RELATED: Ex-Army Veteran Responsible for Saving Nearly 2,700 Lives on September 11. This Is His Story

“To date, more than 200 men and women who responded that day, and who worked in the dangerous and painful rescue and recovery effort that followed, have lost their lives,”  Nigro said, according to a Facebook post. “Every few weeks, or many times a month, we learn from a friend or a former colleague that yet another member has succumbed to illness.”

“Our Department gathers, we mourn, and we renew our promise to Never Forget.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a Staff Writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







16 Children of Fallen Heroes To Join FDNY Just After 18th Anniversary of September 11
Assistant Principal Gets Down on the Ground To Help Student with Autism
Mom Writes Heart-Wrenching Post About Impact of Childhood Cancer on Siblings
EMT Arrived at Scene of Kylie Rae Harris Crash to Find His 16-Year-Old Daughter in Other Car
Woman Left Blind in One Eye After Pressure Cooker Whistle Reportedly Explodes into Skull
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×