The Carnival Panorama cruise ship is pictured off Los Cabos, Baja California, Mexico, on July 15.
The Carnival Panorama cruise ship is pictured off Los Cabos, Baja California, Mexico, on July 15. (Alfredo Estrella - AFP / Getty Images)

2 Carnival Cruise Passengers Drown in Separate Incidents on Vacation in Bahamas

 By Jack Davis  August 24, 2025 at 5:00am
Two Carnival cruise ship passengers have died at the cruise line’s private Bahamas resort.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force posted a summary of the two separate Aug. 15 incidents on Facebook.

“Shortly before noon, police were alerted to an incident at Celebration Cay,” the release began.

“Officers on duty at that location responded and discovered an unresponsive 79-year-old male on board a commercial vessel. According to the initial report, the male became unresponsive while snorkeling at a beach,” the release said.

“A lifeguard assisted him from the water, and CPR was administered, but to no avail. As a result, the male who is reported to be an American national was pronounced deceased by a medical doctor.”

The second incident was reported at 2:30 p.m., per the release.

“[O]fficers discovered an unresponsive 74- year-old female on board a separate commercial vessel,” the release continued.

“The initial report suggests that the female became unresponsive while swimming in a pool. A lifeguard assisted her out of the water, and CPR was administered, but to no avail. As a result, the female who was reported to be an American national was pronounced deceased by a medical doctor.”

The release said each victim will be autopsied.

An investigation into the two deaths continues, the release said.

Carnival Cruise Line issued a statement about the two deaths, according to People.

“Our lifeguards and medical team responded to two separate water emergency incidents at Celebration Key on Friday — one in the lagoon and one at the beach,” the statement said.

“Sadly, both guests have passed away. One guest was sailing with family on Mardi Gras and one guest was sailing with family on Carnival Elation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families and our Care Team is providing assistance,” the statement concluded.

The New York Post reported that the passenger who had been sailing aboard the Mardi Gras has been traveling with family members on a six-day cruise that left from Port Canaveral, Florida.

The passenger sailing on Carnival Elation was on a four-day trip that began in Jacksonville, Florida.

Celebration Key is open only to Carnival guests.

Conversation