30,000 Lbs of Uneaten Food from Super Bowl LIV Donated to Florida Shelters

Volunteer crews with Food Rescue US have partnered with Centerplate and NFL Green to bring leftover food from Super Bowl LIV to local area shelters in Florida.

According to ESPN, more than 30,000 pounds of untouched and unpurchased food was left over after this year’s Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The food is from VIP catered sections, concession stands and suites, and includes salmon, macaroni and cheese, beef tenderloins, barbecue chicken, wings, ribs and charcuterie plates.

Volunteer teams worked Monday morning through Thursday last week to pack up the food and transport it to local shelters and food banks.

Food Rescue US Miami Director Ellen Bowen said the unused food would help feed around 20,000 people.

“It is amazing, the food you see going straight to landfills,” Bowen said.

According to Bowen, this is the first major food recovery effort in connection with the Super Bowl.

“It’s a full volunteer job for everyone. We just want to help people in need,” Bowen said.

“It’s amazing to see how much food there is that otherwise would have been thrown in the trash that can now feed so many people.”

Dayanny de la Cruz, chef of Centerplate at Hard Rock Stadium, told the Miami Herald she is pleased to partner with Food Rescue US.

“Our Centerplate team is proud to give back to the communities we serve, and to ensure that the meals we create can also support those in need, thanks to the efforts of the volunteer food rescue teams,” she said.

Among the volunteers was 16-year-old Henry Hurowitz who started his own food rescue organization after being “astounded” by the food waste in South Florida.

Hurowitz founded FoodEASE, a nonprofit that collects leftovers from local hospitality groups and delivers them to those in need.

Hurowitz said his school principal gave him Monday morning off to participate in the food rescue effort.

“Now I’m always asking what people are doing with their leftovers,” he said.

Benefitting shelters include Miami Rescue Mission, Broward Outreach Center, Broward Partnership for the Homeless, Lotus House Shelter and Camillus House.

