Roughly 30,000 Chinese citizens have been put into forced lockdown after 17 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the country’s Jiangsu province, and the threat of something similar happening in this country doesn’t always seem so far away.

China’s Global Times noted the 17 positive cases were reported at an airport in the city of Nanjing.

“[Twenty-nine] communities and about 30,000 residents in [Nanjing’s Jiangning district] have been put under enclosed management since Tuesday,” the state media outlet shamelessly reported, noting those under forced lockdown have “enough living materials in the sealed area and social order is well maintained.”

The outlet further referred to the affected region as an “enclosed management area,” which is a nice way of saying people are probably being held against their will by threat of force or violence.

Could you imagine forcefully enclosing 30,000 people into an area over a mere 17 cases of COVID? Can you imagine a government forcing even one person into an isolated prison over any amount of positive tests?

You probably can, after having lived through last year.

The communist Chinese government doesn’t value human rights, and so it locks people inside of areas routinely. Stunningly, China’s communist government and its policies inspired Democrats in the U.S. and leftists across the globe beginning last March.

In February of 2020, few Americans likely would have believed that forcing free people into isolation by the threat of fines, imprisonment or having one’s utilities shut off was even possible. But look what happened in the state of California.

Places such as Los Angeles denied basic utility services to those who dared to question lockdowns or the reasoning behind them. People in New York, Michigan, Illinois and other places run by left-wing authoritarians also experienced the wrath of power-hungry people.

Lockdowns in the West were actually inspired by the Chinese, according to one of the men who first advocated for them in the U.K and the U.S. last year.

“[China is] a communist one-party state, we said. We couldn’t get away with [lockdowns] in Europe, we thought. And then Italy did it. And we realized we could,” said disgraced epidemiologist Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London.

Ferguson broke his own COVID restriction recommendations early in the pandemic to have an affair with a married woman, and he went away for a while before resurfacing in December to make those comments to The Times of London.

China inspired lockdowns across free countries, and those lockdowns are still in the air in places such as California, although now we’re moving to a COVID passport method of government tyranny. Leftists who were watching China and who also crave power have violated the civil liberties of millions of Americans, and many of those people were more than happy to play along.

China is still using its authoritarian methods over a virus that isn’t exactly the bubonic plague. It would be nice if we could all recognize that COVID is not going to kill everything in its path.

The tyranny of evil men and women is the greatest threat to the American people, and that tyranny is on full display right now in China. If we’ve learned anything through the last 18 months, it’s that we must never allow those on either side of the political spectrum to act like their communist inspirations again.

Lockdowns in this country are over, and so should be the careers of anyone who supports them. Luckily, we have a litmus test of sorts on the horizon.

We’ll see how fatigued feeble-minded Californians are of tyranny in September, when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom faces being replaced by an actual leader.

If he’s replaced at the ballot by someone with better ideas regarding how to respect civil liberties, there might be hope that this country can make it through its current predicament in one piece.

If not, then we’ll at least know how willing almost half of the country is to surrender away freedom for the illusion of sanctuary from a contagion that isn’t likely to even harm them.

