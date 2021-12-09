Share
Lifestyle

4-Bedroom Home in England Sitting Atop This Secret

 By Amanda Thomason  December 9, 2021 at 1:22pm
Share

Location is an incredibly important factor when searching for a house. Some prefer homes nestled between other homes in cozy neighborhoods, while others prefer some breathing room and a more natural setting.

But not many homes for sale can boast the location or features that one property does in Liskeard, United Kingdom.



According to the listing site Zoopla, the home has four bedrooms, a galley kitchen, a fireplace in the lounge set in a stone wall and a charming conservatory with views of the property.

The house itself is nothing to sneeze at, but with a listing price of over $1.5 million, there’s a lot more going on under the surface.

Trending:
'Bang, Bang. They Dead': The Last Person Parents Would Expect Just Threatened to Shoot Up a School


Set on close to 10 acres, the house is considered an “on-site 4 bedroom bungalow accommodation” for the main attraction: Carnglaze Caverns.

That’s right: The pricey house is just a sidenote to the popular attraction that sees up to 25,000 visitors a year, according to Stags real estate.

There’s parking for 180 vehicles, a gift shop, a ticket office and customer bathrooms.



The caves themselves were created when the spot was a slate mine. They’ve been outfitted to host weddings, and there’s even a stage where underground music events are held.

The caverns are about 200 feet underground, according to the attraction’s website. They’re also home to a beautiful lake.



While there’s no word on why the owners are selling, it sounds like they’ve put in the work.

Related:
9-Year-Old Sold as Child Bride Gets Shocking Rescue in Afghanistan

“The business has been in the same hands for the last 20 years and has been substantially improved and developed over the years, to now provide not only significant turnover but potential future growth also,” Stags’ listing reads.



“The caverns, formed from an historic former slate mine, form part of Cornwall’s internationally important industrial heritage,” it says.

“The whole combines to be a visually stunning and versatile space as a visitor attraction and events venue.”

It’s certainly going to require someone with a vision, hustle and substantial funding to take over this massive project and “unique heritage visitor attraction” — but how cool would it be to operate such an interesting venue?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




4-Bedroom Home in England Sitting Atop This Secret
Meals on Wheels Driver Saves Elderly Man After Finding Him Lying on the Floor
Woman's 'Worst Nightmare' Unfolds While Hanging Christmas Lights Outside of Her Own Home
Man Accidentally Burns Down His Million-Dollar Home Fighting Snake Infestation
Conch Shell Breaks 20-Year-Old Cold-Case Murder: Police Stunned
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!