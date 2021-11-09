Too often in modern politics, people who are elected to represent the people begin to see themselves as elitists who are somehow better than the common man. There is no better example of this than Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Over the weekend, Pelosi officiated at the wedding of oil heiress Ivy Getty, Vogue reported. She is the great-granddaughter of billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.

Pictures showed Pelosi at the glitzy affair, which lasted three days, according to Vogue. She appeared happy and comfortable as she rubbed shoulders with San Francisco’s richest elites.

Why are our elites like this pic.twitter.com/XvTZeeF5uF — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 9, 2021

During the ceremony, which took place in San Francisco’s City Hall, Pelosi stood maskless in front of the crowd. Just minutes before, she made attendees follow different rules.

“Guests were asked to mask up before Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi entered the room and took her position at the microphone,” Vogue reported.

It is hard to imagine a more blatant statement of elitism and political posturing than this. Guests were already congregating inside without masks, but Pelosi made them mask up when she entered, as if that would somehow protect against COVID-19.

In reality, this stunt was purely for optics. If Pelosi truly believed masking was necessary, she wouldn’t have been partying maskless at the reception in a large crowd.

Can we please drop the mask mandates for schoolchildren and everybody else now? Witness the hypocrisy of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Everyone was asked to wear masks before she entered City Hall to officiate at the Ivy Getty wedding, but then at the reception…. pic.twitter.com/LPvIWDkBuq — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) November 9, 2021

This is yet another example of Pelosi’s elitist “rules for thee, not for me” attitude. She somehow believes it is acceptable to advocate for forced masking of children and free Americans while she attends large, expensive and mask-free soirées.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed was also in attendance, Page Six reported. So, too, was California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been mysteriously missing from the public eye since canceling COP26 conference in Glasgow earlier this month.

According to the Washington Examiner, the Getty family has donated over $500,000 to Newsom over the course of his career. Whatever “family matters” he cited that kept him from the COP26 conference were not enough to stop his attendance at a glamorous event thrown by a family who bankrolls him.

In an added layer of hypocrisy, Newsom has been an outspoken opponent of the oil industry. Less than a month ago, on Oct. 21, The Sacramento Bee reported Newsom had proposed what officials called “the strictest environmental standards in the country for fossil fuel extraction.”

Under Newsom’s proposal, oil and gas wells would have to be at least 3,200 away from neighborhoods, schools and “other public areas.”

“Extracting oil is a dirty business and it’s had an impact on Californians,” Environmental Protection Secretary Jared Blumenfeld said. “This is really about helping communities and community health.”

But while his administration members claimed the moral high ground against the oil industry, Newsom himself took oil money and became close with the Getty family.

Both Pelosi and Newsom believe they are more important than their own constituents, and their practices directly contradict their preaching. These are the people who California Democrats deem worthy of holding public office.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.