Here Are 5 of the Best 4th of July Fireworks Displays in the United States

Across the country on the Fourth of July, communities large and small celebrate the Continental Congress’ adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

With family and friends near, the Fourth is the pinnacle of America’s patriotic holidays — few holidays can outmatch a day full of parades, barbecues, marching bands and baseball games.

As the day nears an end, pyrotechnics light up the night sky with displays that, hopefully, give every American a push to ignore the topical partisan rancor and ideological rivalry that consume the daily consciousness, providing people with the chance to commemorate the historic date.

Most Americans turn to their unique yearly tradition to celebrate the Fourth. But in what places are the fireworks displays the most spectacular and breathtaking?

Boston

Boston’s weeklong Independence Day celebration, called Harborfest, attracts nearly 3 million people every year, according to USA Today. The spectacle reaches its climax as residents and travelers venture to the Hatch Memorial Shell to watch a free Boston Pops concert.

As the orchestra ends its performance, a fireworks display lights up the night sky, extending miles across the Charles River.

New Orleans

America’s Northeast isn’t the only place where a wicked display of fireworks can be observed. If you live in the South, New Orleans might be your best bet.

Are you close to any of these places? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The everyday ubiquitous debauchery of New Orleans doesn’t end, even on the Fourth of July.

The city’s firework display is unlike most others, according to USA Today. Fireworks are deployed from both ends of the Mississippi River, giving viewers two shows instead of one.

Williamsburg, Virginia

A city in a commonwealth that has a deep understanding of American history, colonial Williamsburg and the city of Williamsburg offer a Revolutionary War-inspired celebration via their role as the second official capital of the Virginia Colony.

On the morning of the Fourth, an actor portraying Thomas Jefferson will read the Declaration of Independence on the Capitol West balcony before the public is welcome to have a casual breakfast with the nation’s third president and his wife, Martha, according to WYDaily.

The festivities will continue in the afternoon with family-friendly activities on the Art Museums Lawn. A fireworks display over the Governor’s Palace and surrounding areas will be celebrated at night.

Anchorage, Alaska

Imagine watching an Independence Day parade and fireworks under an Alaskan midnight sun. In Anchorage, it’s a thing.

Visitors have the opportunity to celebrate for three straight days, exploring local wildlife, heading to Mulcahy Stadium for a baseball game, and watching a live concert at Peratrovich Park, according to the Anchorage Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The fireworks are launched over the Eagle River, giving visitors a keen sense of the extent to which Alaska is, in fact, America’s last frontier.

Granbury, Texas

Sitting on the periphery of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area is Granbury, a quaint Texas town that was home to the family of Davy Crockett, according to the Granbury Visitors Center.

Unlike other towns and cities, Granbury’s multiday celebration is much more traditional. The event will include a classic Fourth of July parade on July 3 and a showing of the play “Greater Tuna” at the Granbury Opera House on July 2-4, according to the Granbury Chamber of Commerce.

On July Fourth, of course, the city will celebrate with a fiery display of high-octane pyrotechnics.

Wherever you are on this Fourth, remember that fireworks aren’t the main point of the celebration. Instead, we come together to celebrate the ideals on which America was founded and the struggle for which Americans have given their lives.

So on this Independence Day, let each person sit back, grab an all-American brewski and watch the fireworks with awe and happiness.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.