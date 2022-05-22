7-Year-Old's Body Found Chewed Up, Now Dead - Grandparents Charged

What was supposed to be a fun day for a Virginia family ended with a tragic loss of life.

Olivia Grace Floyd, 7, was at her grandparents’ house in Waynesboro, Virginia, in late January when she was horrifically mauled to death by their 4-year-old Rottweiler, according to the New York Post.

Months later, the two grandparents are now facing criminal charges.

Grandmother Penny Lee Bashlor, 64, and step-grandfather Stephen Kachmar, 60, are looking at up to 70 years behind bars if they’re found guilty on a multitude of charges including involuntary manslaughter, non-capital murder, child abuse and possession of a vicious dog, according to a Monday police report.

The two are being held without bond.

The 7-year-old’s parents are also facing charges as a result of the fatal dog attack.

Brooks Anthony Floyd, 39, and Alicia Rene Floyd, 37, were charged with cruelty/injury to a child and face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

Olivia was attacked at around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 and rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from her injuries soon after arriving.

An unnamed woman also suffered injuries in the attack, the Staunton News Leader reported. She was treated for her injuries at a hospital and released.

The dog was later euthanized by officers from the Waynesboro Police Department. It was known to be dangerous before the attack, according to a separate report from the News Leader.

A GoFundMe was organized to help the family through this horrific time and to “alleviate the financial burden of the funeral arrangements.”

“We are thanking you in advance for every single prayer, message sent, out pouring of love shown and donation given to this family during this unfathomable time,” the organizer wrote.

The fundraiser garnered more than $29,000 before closing on Feb. 1.

In her obituary, Olivia was remembered as a “spunky, sweet and caring little girl who got along with everyone and loved life.”

“Olivia was a 2nd grader at Wilson Elementary. She loved cheerleading, gymnastics, dance, unicorns and animals,” the obituary read.

Because Olivia’s favorite colors were pink and purple, the family requested that those who attended the Feb. 5 funeral wear pink or purple clothing.

