Kindhearted Police Officer Uses Own Money To Buy 1st Birthday Cake for Little Girl

A pair of police officers from Gwinnett County, Georgia, quietly helped a young mother who was trying to get home to celebrate her 1-year-old daughter’s birthday on a cold January night.

Acts of kindness that reach the public eye can sometimes cast doubt or negativity over a person’s motive, suggesting that perhaps selfishness and a desire for recognition was the true reason for a helpful gesture.

A heartwarming interaction of pure kindness between two Gwinnett County police officers and a young family went unknown and would probably have never come to light had it not been for a recent audit of police body camera video footage.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a supervisor happened upon the sweet story months after it had taken place during a random audit.

During a random audit of police body cam videos, a supervisor found this interaction (Jan. 10) between Sgt. Nick Boney, Ofc. Jimmy Wilson, and a woman whose daughter had just turned one. The woman was holding a bouquet of balloons trying to get home to her family on a cold night. pic.twitter.com/3pZKa2vGbB — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) March 4, 2020

“During a random audit of police body cam videos, a supervisor found this interaction (Jan. 10) between Sgt. Nick Boney, Ofc. Jimmy Wilson, and a woman whose daughter had just turned one,” a Twitter post from the department read.

“The woman was holding a bouquet of balloons trying to get home to her family on a cold night.”

The footage began with the moment Boney and Wilson noticed a woman standing alone on a street corner with a clutch of balloons in her hand.

The night was dark, the air was cold, and the two officers approached the woman to find out if she was OK.

The officers learned that the balloons were for the woman’s baby girl, who was celebrating her first birthday.

The woman was trying to get home to her family, but still wanted to get a cake for her daughter.

Boney, ready to help, quickly handed his credit card to his partner and asked him to purchase a cake for the baby with a number 1 candle on top.

Wilson obliged and was soon seen carrying the cake into the woman’s house, where he and Boney met the adorable birthday girl.

The kindhearted officers stayed for a quick party, singing “Happy Birthday” to the child along with her family and presenting her with a delicious cake.

The two officers may not have been seeking recognition for their kindness, but have inadvertently shown the hearts of so many police officers around the country who desire to protect and serve their local communities.

Positive and compassionate interactions between police and civilians happen every day — this particular case just happened to get noticed.

