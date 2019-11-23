SECTIONS
8-Year-Old Boy Raises Over $50,000 To Help Thousands of Homeless Veterans

By Kim Davis
Published November 23, 2019 at 12:08am
Meet Tyler Stallings, an 8-year-old Maryland boy who is trying to make a difference by helping homeless veterans in his neighborhood.

Tyler lives with his mom, Andrea Blackstone, and is homeschooled. During their homeschool lessons, Blackstone decided to begin teaching her son about American military veterans.

While Tyler learned about the heroic actions and sacrifices that veterans make, he also learned about the plight of many veterans who become homeless.

In a HeartThreads video, young Tyler explained that he felt angry and sad after learning about homeless veterans. In his childlike innocence, Tyler wanted to race to the nearest home improvement store to buy construction materials to build houses himself.

Tyler’s mother was proud of her son’s desire to ease the burdens that so many veterans are facing. She helped her son brainstorm ideas that were a bit more realistic than a child building homes, and they came up with what Tyler calls Hero Bags.

The bags and backpack are filled with hygiene and grooming kits, warm gloves, hats and blankets, and whatever else Tyler and his mother feel the veterans could use in the current weather season.

“My dad, uncle, grandfather and lots of people I know are veterans,” Tyler wrote on his GoFundMe campaign page, which has remained active since 2016. “I wanted to do something nice for as many veterans in need as I could because they deserve it!”

Over the past four years, Tyler has passed out roughly 3,000 Hero Bags and raised over $50,000 to help veterans in need, CNN reported.

Blackstone, a single mother, told HeartThreads that watching her son use his creativity to help people has benefited her as well. She realized that a person does not need a lot of money to make a difference, but rather just the heart and tenacity to do hard things.

She and her son have plans to continue helping veterans and making as many hero bags as they can, using donations from people across the country who have latched on to Tyler’s cause.

“Anything people can do to help them with items on their wish lists, that’s where people like Tyler come in,” Blackstone told CNN. “For Tyler, being a part of that community as a superhero has been about raising awareness.”

Tyler’s philanthropic endeavors can be followed on his Facebook page, Kidtimeenterprises.

Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







