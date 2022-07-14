82-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead After Brutal Portland Attack - Spent 13 Days Fighting for His Life

An 82-year-old man who was severely beaten in downtown Portland, Oregon, last month died Thursday night after battling for his life for nearly two weeks.

The Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that Donald A. Pierce died from blunt trauma after carrying out an autopsy on the body, the Portland Police Bureau said in a Tuesday news release.

More chargers await Pierce’s assailant 29-year-old Keffer White, who presently faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault, KPDX-TV reported.

Police were responding to a call involving a separate incident near Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Hall Street on June 25 when they spotted White assaulting Pierce and 88-year-old Allen Lichtenstein, according to reports from KXL-FM and KGW-TV.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. that day near Portland State University, according to Oregon Live.

According to police, White punched the two men several times and even toppled them over, Oregon Live reported.

White kicked the elderly men while they were lying on the ground and even headbutted one of them, KXL-FM reported.

The assailant was also laughing at his victims because they were "old men," police said, according to the station.







Police booked White into the Multnomah County Detention Center following the incident, according to the release.

The victims were subsequently hospitalized. Pierce passed away due to his injuries on Thursday, while Liechtenstein was discharged after treatment.

White has an extensive criminal history spanning 22 parole violations, three convictions for misdemeanor charges and four felony convictions, according to KGW-TV.

White claimed that he has been homeless for around 13 years, according to KXL-FM.

According to a mental health assessment, White suffered from bipolar disorder and panic attacks, the news station reported.

His next court appearance is on Friday, according to Oregon Live.

“The Portland Police Bureau Homicide Unit is now primary on the case,” Portland Police said, urging those with information about the case to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040. The reference number for the case is 22-169912.

