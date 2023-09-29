A 95-year-old Korean War veteran who was in an assisted-living facility in New York City was evicted from the complex recently so that the city could use it to house immigrants who entered the country illegally.

Island Shores retirement community in Staten Island had been a place veteran Frank Tammaro called home.

According to Fox News, Tammaro was informed just weeks ago that he was being removed from the facility, which was sold and will now become a hotel for migrants to live in at the expense of taxpayers.

Tammaro served his country fighting communism.

From 1950 to 1953, millions of American men like him fought to protect the border that separated South Korea from its communist neighbor to the north.

Tens of thousands of them never came home from the war. Yet, how has he been rewarded for his service in securing a permanent border at the 38th parallel north on the Korean peninsula?

Democrats who have refused to secure this country’s borders are prioritizing illegal immigrants – many of them military-aged men – over people such as Tammaro.

The heroic retiree spoke at a news conference this week about how his life has been upended. He spoke alongside his congresswoman, Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York.

Malliotakis represents New York’s 11th congressional district, which covers Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn.

She set up a forum for Tammaro to explain to reporters what happened to him as his city has been inundated by immigrants whom open-borders city leaders can’t handle.

“The thing I’m annoyed about is how they did it; it was very disgraceful what they did to the people in Island Shores,” Tammaro said of his eviction from the facility, according to Fox.

🚨 95-Year-Old Veteran Becomes HOMELESS After Nursing Home Room Given To Criminal Illegal Aliens By Biden Democrats Meet Frank Tammaro of New York. Frank is a decorated Korean War veteran. Frank signed up to serve his country in 1950. He fought honorably. How have Biden… pic.twitter.com/OtwQ7eg7gG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 27, 2023

He added that he and other residents were not given a say in the matter of their home being converted into a free residence for illegal immigrants. He found out about his coming eviction on a bulletin board at Island Shores.

“I think that gave us like a month and a half to find out where we were going to go,” he said at the conference. “I thought my suitcases were going to be on the curb because I’m not that fast.”

Tammaro, despite his treatment by a country he served in combat, is actually one of the lucky ones. He said he had somewhere to go once New York’s Democrats worked to make him homeless.

“If it wasn’t for my daughter, they would’ve been on the curb,” he said of his possessions. “That was it. I said, ‘No, no, no, no, you’re not moving me,’ and they said, ‘Yes, yes, yes we are.’”

The Korean War veteran also complained that there was no transparency in the decision to cast him aside for people who have no business being in the country.

“Everything was done behind closed doors – we didn’t have a chance to actually make any attempt to stop them because there wasn’t enough time,” Tammaro said.

You can judge a society by how it treats its seniors.

The elderly are the bridge between a country’s past and its future, and their place in society is crucial.

New York’s leaders treated Tammaro and other now-former Island Shores residents as disposable by allowing their homes to be taken over by immigrants.

The country’s leaders failed them and millions of other Americans by refusing to close the country’s border when the crisis there began.

No one in leadership in New York complained about the crisis until the illegal border crossers began bogging down public services. They have responded by allowing people such as Tammaro to be put out on the curb like trash.

New York is a sanctuary for everyone except those who built this country into a global superpower that Democrats are actively running into the ground. Men such as Tammaro repelled invasions into South Korea by troops who were armed and supported by the Soviets and Chinese.

Seven decades later, the man has been displaced in his own country through an invasion that no one in power in Washington is even mildly interested in stopping.

