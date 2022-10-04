Watch: Fox News Reporter Questions Democrats on Border Security, Their Silence Says It All

A Fox News reporter who has been covering border security since the beginning of the Biden administration tried to get some answers from Democratic politicians about border security recently.

Mostly what he got in response to his questions was silence.

“The administration has repeatedly insisted, ‘The border is secure,'” Fox’s Bill Melugin told Harris Faulkner on-air yesterday. “That’s despite the fact that under them, there have been record illegal crossings, record numbers of ‘gotaways’ and record numbers of migrant deaths.”

Melugin said that he and his team had personally witnessed some of that while covering the U.S.-Mexico border.

“So, we came here to D.C., and we’re looking for some answers,” he said.

The video then cut to a montage of Melugin asking prominent liberal Democrats and administration officials about the border.

Massachusetts Rep. Ayana Pressley answered his questions with silence, continuing to walk wherever she was headed and apparently doing her best to pretend Melugin wasn’t there.

“I have to go give a speech,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson said. “Didn’t you hear me?”

“I heard you,” Melugin answered. “It’s a quick question. Is the border secure?”

It was a quick question, but Thompson apparently had no quick answer, as he walked silently away from the camera.

Surely a public servant as dedicated as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas could shed some light on the subject, right? Fox sent an email to set up an interview; a week went by with no response, but Melugin caught him as we was apparently taking out his trash.

“Do you have a few moments to talk about the border real quick?” Melugin asked.

“I’m sorry; I don’t,” Mayorkas responded. At least he was polite about it.

There were a handful who were willing to break the leftist Democrats’ omertà, however — and they were probably who you’d expect. The three interviews Melugin got were all with Democrats from the border state of Texas.

“This is unsustainable,” Rep. Veronica Escobar told Melugin. “It has been unsustainable for years.”

“We have resources down there, but we clearly need to be doing more,” added Rep. Colin Allred.

“This is our administration; I’m a Democrat,” Henry Cuellar said. “And they need to understand they own it now. They own it now. And they have to take the steps to correct this. Otherwise, when are we going to see an end to this?”

I won’t bother to tell you what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told Melugin. Let’s just say you wouldn’t be surprised.







Melugin told Faulker that Cuellar actually wants to see more deportations captured on camera and publicized internationally to discourage future illegal immigration. The journalists agreed that the Democratic leadership lacks the political courage it would take to send that message — even when they’re doing the deporting, they’d rather not discuss it.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of illegal immigrants enter the U.S. every month. More die on the journey. Many who make it are taken advantage of in one way or another — financially, sexually, both or otherwise. Some who get into the country repeat the cycle of abuse.

Leftists (of either major party) apparently don’t want to talk about that, either, and their silence is acceptance of every bit of that abuse. They’re complicit in every act of human trafficking, every rape, every murder that happens because of their refusal to do what needs to be done for fear of losing a political point or two.

So their silence shouldn’t surprise us. Abusers are usually deniers, too.

