Aaron Rodgers Ban Is Over? Star QB Reappears on Pat McAfee Show Days After Kimmel Incident

Viewers were told by host Pat McAfee on Wednesday that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ appearances on his show were done for the year.

The explanation fans of “The Pat McAfee Show” were given was that Rodgers had essentially taken the show’s focus away from sports and that he wouldn’t be back for the remainder of the NFL season.

But Thursday, Rodgers bizarrely showed back up on the show via Skype to discuss the retirement of legendary college football coach Nick Saban and the separation of iconic NFL coach Bill Belichick from the New England Patriots.

In a clip McAfee posted on the social media platform X of Rodgers’ appearance on the show, he noted the quarterback is now in the “offseason.”

Neither McAfee nor Rodgers touched on the controversy as Rodgers celebrated Belichick and Saban for their respective contributions to the sport of football.

Rodgers recalled some of his own personal encounters with both coaches and stated the obvious — which is that both were the best at what they did.

“When you’re talking about people who actually made a difference in the game, moved the game forward, and were trailblazers, Bill Belichick and Nick Saban were those guys,” he said, Newsweek reported.

Should Aaron Rodgers be banned from the "Pat McAfee Show"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

But what left viewers confounded was why was Rodgers there at all.

Amid the fallout of Rodgers’ two-week feud with ABC host Jimmy Kimmel, McAfee appeared to make it clear on Wednesday that Rodgers was “done” on the show for the season.

He even appeared to be happy about it, which upset a lot of people.

“There’s gonna be a lot of people that are happy with that, myself included to be honest with you,” McAfee said of the end of Rodgers’ weekly spots. “The way it ended, it got real loud. … I am happy that he’s not going to be in my mentions going forward.”

“We’re a conversation show, people are having conversations. We live in a country that has freedom of speech, but also you’re gonna have to deal with the consequences of your freedom of speech,” McAfee said.

The host said that he was pleased his show would cease to be a source of controversy and that it would be getting back to sports.

A viral clip of McAfee’s comments now includes a community note on X that clarifies Rodgers stops appearing on the show regularly every year after his season ends:

JUST IN: Aaron Rodgers is suspended from appearing on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” for the rest of the season after his beef with ‘comedian’ Jimmy Kimmel. Rodgers p*ssed off a lot of people. Good. McAfee said he was “happy” Rodgers wouldn’t be back on the show because of all… pic.twitter.com/57ho5hl6A6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 10, 2024

Still, Rodgers’ surprise Thursday drop-in naturally confused many people.

I was told he was suspended 😏 — Anselle Pascal (@ItsAnselle) January 11, 2024

So much for him not being on the show anymore. — BarelyBreathin (@Clintonzahradn1) January 12, 2024

According to a statement McAfee posted on X, Rodgers was never banned for the rest of the season.

He explained that Rodgers was done for the Jets season, which ended last Sunday when the team failed to make the NFL playoffs.

“He’ll make random surprise welcomed pop ins during big events or offseason adventures but, it’s always been a season thing,” McAfee said of Rodgers.

He added, “I never said he’ll never be on the show again. I hope he chooses to still chat with us.”

A lot of you are talking very wild about me and our progrum.. I assume you are very new to us. We are a sports show that tries to inform folks of what’s going on and have a good time with good vibes… Everyday. We do not bat 1000 but we feel as if we do make solid contact A… pic.twitter.com/h3befnizy9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 10, 2024

It appears as though many sports fans and many in the media were either trolled by McAfee or were quick to rush to judgment about the situation.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.