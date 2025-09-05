Abortion Proponents Try to Derail New Movie About Mom Sent to Prison by Biden Admin for Pro-Life Work

The past year has been a roller-coaster ride for Bevelyn Williams.

Targeted by Joe Biden’s Department of Justice for her pro-life activities protesting at abortion clinics, she was arrested and accused of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, known as the FACE Act, according to Catholic Vote.

She was convicted in what she called a “rigged” trial and sentenced to three years in prison.

But after three months behind bars, Williams’ prayers were answered when President Donald Trump, just three days after his inauguration, pardoned her and 22 other pro-lifers who had been targeted by Biden.

Adding to the joy and jubilation of her reunion with her husband and young daughter, Williams looked forward to this summer’s premiere of a new feature film about her life, starring prominent model, rapper, and onetime OnlyFans star Angela R. White, perhaps better known as Blac Chyna, who declared in 2023 she had given her life to Christ.







But just two weeks before the film, “Pardon Me,” was supposed to debut, theaters started cancelling the film’s showings.

“Every theater’s like, ‘No. We don’t feel like we have the audience for this movie,” she told NTD’s David Lam in an interview.

One of the theaters told her it supports Planned Parenthood, the largest provider of abortions in the country, Williams told Lam.

Williams said she began praying about the issue and got a flash of inspiration.

“It just drops on me — Boom! Use the churches!” she said. “There’s more churches in America than there will ever be theaters.”

Since then, the movie’s producers have been heavily promoting the film to churches and community organizations, urging them to host viewings.

They have also opened the film up for live streaming on the movie’s website, WatchPardonMe.com.

🚨 NEWS ALERT 🚨

CHURCHES & ORGANIZATIONS — YOU ARE THE THEATER!

We’re turning sanctuaries into screening rooms. Want to host the powerful new film, PARDON ME: The Bevelyn B. Williams Story at your church or venue?

Email us today to join the movement. 📩 info@watchpardonme.com pic.twitter.com/1b9VkBEuCu — Bevelyn Williams (@MrsBevelynW) August 2, 2025

Her husband, Rickey Williams, commented in a post on X that it’s important for Christians to watch Bevelyn’s story.

“She was bold. She was nonviolent. She was set up,” Rickey Williams wrote. “Indicted by the Biden DOJ — for praying publicly and speaking truth.

“This isn’t just her story — it’s a warning,” he continued.

“Because if they can twist the law to crush her voice… They can twist it to crush yours.”

PARDON ME — The true story of my wife, Bevelyn Williams. She was bold. She was nonviolent. She was set up. Indicted by the Biden DOJ—for praying publicly and speaking truth. But here’s what they don’t want you to know: Peaceful protest doesn’t mean silence.

It can be loud. It… pic.twitter.com/bsiTyc7nuy — Rickey W (@MrRickeyVictory) May 27, 2025

“Watch the trailer,” he urged. “Because the next name they target — could be yours.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.