Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer.

He was 34.

The tragic news was confirmed by his wife, Angie Lee Graham, on Quentin’s Instagram account.

“Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning,” Graham began. “It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.

“He was an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven. To say ‘he will be dearly missed’ doesn’t reflect the scope of the people and communities he has created and touched.

“If we let him, he made us better people.

“Samantha and I are supported and lifted by our families and our own faith. Please understand if I don’t respond, but trust that your messages and love have been read and felt.”

People magazine notes that Samantha is Lee’s daughter.

Lee had revealed on Instagram in June that he was diagnosed with cancer.

“This year has been a wild ride,” Lee noted in that post, accompanied by an image of his hospital bracelet.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Lee’s Broadway credits included a 2017 production of “Prince of Broadway” and a 2021 role in “Caroline, or Change,” and he played the titular role in a national tour of “The Phantom of the Opera.”

The Phantom of the Opera Twitter account released a statement, as well as some images of Lee as the Phantom.

The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee. Quentin brilliantly lead our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/OuM7Ug4Xlv — The Phantom Of The Opera (@PhantomOpera) December 2, 2022

“The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee,” the statement read. “Quentin brilliantly lead our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends.”

Lee opened up a GoFundMe when he was first diagnosed, displaying the unbridled optimism that anyone battling the horrific disease known as cancer would need.

“I’m a father, husband, teacher, Broadway and Metropolitan Opera performer and soon to be cancer survivor,” Lee wrote on the GoFundMe.

“All of you have already show your love and support in so many ways. Know that, any donation will help us pay medical bills, keep the lights on, keep food on the table, and help Angie and I stay focused on beating this disease instead of worrying about how we can meet our needs.”

The GoFundMe has already eclipsed its stated goal of $50,000.

