Actor Michael Caine Opposes Leftist Labor Party, Calls for New Election

Stories about celebrities seldom begin by touting their good sense, but this one does, and it has a broader significance.

In short, sensible people around the world have had enough of leftist authoritarianism.

Monday on the social media platform X, legendary British actor Michael Caine shared a petition for a new General Election designed as a referendum on Britain’s ruling Labour Government.

“I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election,” petition creator Michael Westwood wrote.

Of course they have. After all, leftists always promise freedom and prosperity while delivering authoritarianism and misery.

According to National Review, Parliament must only “consider” debating the petition. That “debate” almost certainly will not result in a new election.

Nonetheless, Caine’s decision to endorse and share the petition certainly brought added attention to anti-Labour sentiment in Britain.

As of Friday afternoon, the petition had more than 2.9 million signatures, and Caine’s post had more than 5.2 million views.

Call a General Election – Petitions https://t.co/ZhVgi7uGLG — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) November 25, 2024

Do you sense a global rejection of leftist authoritarianism? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Much like their counterparts in the United States, Britain’s ruling leftists have prioritized protections for hostile third-world migrants.

“I don’t recognize our country anymore,” British author Douglas Murray said in a clip posted to X in October. Murray went on to lament the ruling Labour Party’s tolerance for Islamic jihadists.

Douglas Murray: “I don’t recognize our country anymore. I don’t understand why we have given in to Islamists and terrorists who parade in London 🇬🇧, calling for jihad and praising Hamas. They hate Britain just as much as they hate Israel.” God bless this man. pic.twitter.com/GNTcp0Ziih — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) October 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Britain’s ruling leftists have also followed their U.S. counterparts in working overtime to impose a censorship regime while confiscating the people’s wealth.

In fact, X owner Elon Musk has referred to Britain as a “tyrannical police state.”

The Labour regime, Musk also wrote, has gone “full Stalin.”

The people of Britain have had enough of a tyrannical police state https://t.co/0PtR5qQOKw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2024

Britain is going full Stalin https://t.co/GYtwBMu11S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2024

Whether or not a new election occurs, Prime Minister Keir Starmer presides over a Labour Government that cannot, by any fair measurement, claim strong support from the British electorate.

In fact, according to The Guardian, the Labour Party secured 412 seats in the 650-seat Parliament primarily because right-wing parties, particularly the Conservative Party and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party, effectively cannibalized one another, for Farage’s party might have cost Conservatives as many as 180 seats.

And that makes Caine’s support for a new election revealing, at least as concerns the present state of British politics.

As part of a 2021 interview with Caine, The Guardian characterized the legendary actor as a “working-class Tory.” Caine supported Brexit in 2016 and Conservative icon Margaret Thatcher years earlier.

In other words, Caine qualifies as what Americans might call a conservative populist.

Of course, President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 election in large part by speaking for conservative populists. But he also forged a “Unity” coalition with former Democrats such as Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard.

Caine, it seems, personifies the strand of British politics that despises leftist authoritarianism and that, in order to defeat it, must find a way to build a Trump-style coalition.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.