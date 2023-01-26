Actor Was Trying to Save Nephew from 14,000-Pound Sliding Snowcat When He Was Pulled Under and Crushed

Many actors play superheroes in their on-screen roles, but few of them embody the courage of the characters they play in their own lives.

Jeremy Renner — who played Hawkeye in “The Avengers” and other Marvel films — nearly lost his life as he attempted to keep a family member from harm during an unusually heavy snowstorm in Nevada on New Year’s Day.

CNN obtained a redacted incident report filed Friday by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office that attributed the accident to the actor’s failure to engage the parking brake on his snowcat as he rushed to help his nephew, the outlet reported Wednesday.

Renner was seriously injured when he attempted to stop the 7-ton PistenBully from careening into his nephew, whom he was helping to help dig out of a snowbank, according to the report.

After the actor freed his nephew’s vehicle, the massive vehicle began “sliding sideways” and then “it began to roll down the hill,” he told investigators Jan. 5 while in the hospital.

Renner said he jumped out of the snowcat at that point, the report said.

“Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew),” the incident report said, according to CNN. “He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully.”

The actor attempted to climb onto the side of the rogue vehicle but was pulled under the tracks and crushed.

Renner was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition for at least two weeks, according to CNN.

The incident report concluded that the Pistenbully’s slide caused Renner “to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake.”

“Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward,” it said.

However, the report said, “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident.” It said the snowcat’s brake indicator light was not functioning.

CNN transcribed much of the gut-wrenching 911 phone call placed by a neighbor who witnessed the incident.

It said Renner was “completely crushed under a large snowcat” and had “extreme” difficulty breathing, with “the right side of his chest … collapsed – upper torso is crushed.”

Thankfully, the actor is recovering from his horrific injuries.

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

In an Instagram post this week, he said, “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

While Renner began the new year in agonizing pain, his selfless and instinctual act to protect a family member is inspiring.

Hollywood is inundated with soulless narcissists who do nothing but exploit one another for monetary or social gain.

It is refreshing, then, when someone in that world gives us an example of pure self-sacrifice for the love of family.

As the Bible says in John 15:13, “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”

Keep Renner and his family in your prayers as he faces a long physical recovery resulting from his heroic actions.

