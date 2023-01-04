Jeremy Renner Update: Doctors Perform Emergency Surgery, But He's Still in Critical Condition

Two-time Oscar nominee and Marvel actor Jeremy Renner remains stable but in still critical condition after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow on Sunday.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition,” the actor’s representatives said in a Monday statement shared with Deadline.

And on Tuesday, the actor shared an Instagram photo from his bed in an intensive care unit in a Nevada hospital, with a note: “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Renner’s representatives said that his family wished to express gratitude to the doctors and nurses taking care of him and for the “outpouring of love and support” from his fans, Deadline reported.

The 51-year-old actor suffered severe injuries after a 14,000-pound snow plow ran over him near his Reno, Nevada, home on New Year’s Day, The New York Times reported.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Renner was assisting a family member whose vehicle got stuck at the time of the accident, according to the Times.

Renner had gotten off the plow after towing the vehicle successfully when it began to roll. The actor rushed to jump into the driver’s seat to stop the car from moving but failed. Instead, he was run over, the Times reported.

Renner suffered from “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” and had to undergo surgery on Monday, Renner’s representative Samantha Mast said in a statement to the Times.

Renner’s Instgram post drew supportive responses from fellow entertainers.

“Continued prayers your way brutha,” actor Chris Pratt wrote in the comments.

“Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery,” directors Anthony and Joseph Russo—collectively known as “The Russo Brothers,” wrote.

“Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” Australian actor Chris Hemsworth’s comment stated.

Renner was “making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits,” Mast, Renner’s representative, told the Times.

Renner’s success in cinema began in 2002 when he played serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the 2002 thriller “Dahmer.”

The actor then played supporting roles in multiple bigger films, such as the 2003 movie “S.W.A.T.” and the 2007 flick “28 Weeks Later.”

He is currently best known for his role as Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avenger” series and the Disney+ streaming service series “Hawkeye.”

Renner was twice nominated for the Oscars for his acting — in 2008’s “The Hurt Locker” and in 2010’s film “The Town.”

Renner also stars as Mike McLusky in the Paramount+ TV series “Mayor of Kingstown.”

