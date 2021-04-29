The CEO and director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Jonathan Greenblatt, has all but accused Fox News’ Tucker Carlson of pushing an ideology that led to a rise in anti-Semitic attacks in 2020 in what can only be described as a not-so-subtle jab at the opinion host.

In a recent Op-Ed for The Times of Israel, Greenblatt did not name Carlson but suggested in the context of the ADL’s most recent Audit of Antisemitic Incidents that one could hear the “replacement theory” embraced on major cable news channels.

Greenblatt wrote, “just as the wildfires that have devastated the West Coast in recent years were predicted by decades of scientific data, the mass shootings in Poway, El Paso, and Atlanta came after ADL and others had elevated the indisputable evidence of amplifying intolerance, hatred and extremism.”

“Disturbingly, 2020 joins 2019, 2018, and 2017 as four of the five worst years in the more than 40 years that ADL has been collecting this information. But is this really a surprise when one can turn on a major news network and see the replacement theory espoused in primetime to millions of viewers?” he continued, conspiratorially.

It’s not hard to read the thinly veiled connection to the ADL’s attacks on Carlson, especially when you know the background.

TRENDING: Watch: Bizarre Biden Says He's 'Really Gonna Be in Trouble' for Taking One Last Question from a Reporter

“Replacement theory” is a white supremacist conspiracy theory that the ADL has accused Carlson of floating on his program.

Earlier this month, Carlson’s opening monologue made the common accusation that the Democratic Party is trying to increase the number of illegal aliens in the country for the sake of gaining more illegal voters to back their candidates and initiatives.

Indeed, it’s certainly not the Republican Party that has pushed for illegal immigrants to be issued driver’s licenses or even, um, actually be allowed to vote. Neither has it been the GOP advocating for the undocumented to be granted amnesty, by the millions — something that would undoubtedly have an impact on the Democratic voter rolls as they’re the party that has actually been pushing this.

If you spend any amount of time conversing with regular, everyday, halfway sensible people of all ethnic backgrounds and varying nations of origin, you’ll find a great many of them have managed to notice the simple correlation between Democratic talking points and, you know, how the fruition of their pro-illegal immigrant policies might positively impact the number of people who vote for them — I’m just saying.

Did Greenblatt go too far? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The white supremacist theory of the “Great Replacement,” meanwhile, is that of an elite Jewish plot to replace white people with non-whites, according to The Jerusalem Post. Of course, this is a wild suggestion and something which the vast, vast majority of people who vote for the party that wants to keep the border closed and our elections secure would undoubtedly balk at.

The idea that it’s a white supremacist conspiracy theory to advocate for our nation’s sovereignty and election integrity is so absurd, Carlson had given his own subtle jab at such conspiratorial connections as those Greenblatt would make after his program aired.

“I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate — the voters now casting ballots — with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World,” Carlson said on the April 8 airing of Fox News’ “Primetime” segment.

“But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening, actually. Let’s just say it: That’s true.”

RELATED: MSNBC Host Ruthlessly Mocked After Admitting She Wears 2 Masks While Jogging Outside

Carlson made clear that he was not talking about race — nor did he blame it on the Jews, a claim which is at the crux of the white supremacist aspect of replacement theory. The Fox News host, meanwhile, specified this was a “voting rights” issue and not a racial issue.

Greenblat, all the same, called for Carlson to be fired.

.@TuckerCarlson: “replacement theory” is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites. It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh. Tucker must go. https://t.co/FSvgNfR1KO — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) April 9, 2021

Although Greenblatt and his organization’s mission to expose and prevent anti-Semitic attacks is one emphatically shared by the mainstream conservative party as a whole, as well as wide swaths of the nation’s Christians and Jews, he himself is, well, a decided leftist.

So much so that he called for former President Donald Trump to be banned from Twitter in early 2021, which is pretty much exactly what ended up happening amid the massive and clearly partisan assault against the 45th president on the part of the Democrats following the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill breach.

Tucker Carlson’s monologue, meanwhile, promoted talking points typically employed by the Republican Party. You know, the party that not only advocates for policies more likely to result in fewer illegal aliens on the voter rolls, but typically takes the far more Philo-Semitic stance? Yeah, them.

This is probably why the Fox host received the impassioned support of 1,500 rabbis after Greenblatt called for him to be fired. Aaaaaawkward.

CJV wrote a letter on Tuesday calling out the ADL for its “grossly misplaced charges of antisemitism.” https://t.co/e1MXMCT1bi pic.twitter.com/fxaEYH7xkK — Coalition for Jewish Values (@cjvalues) April 14, 2021

Greenblatt made an absurd connection the first time he accused Carlson of promoting white supremacy.

Carlson openly called out the Democratic Party, not some mythical Jewish elite; the party that actually has real anti-Semites in it that it’s afraid to condemn and wants to cozy up to Iran, the openly anti-Semitic nation-state.

Good grief — left-wing logic right now makes M.C. Escher’s sense of space look rational.

Of course, enjoying surrealist art is significantly less stressful than trying to reason one’s way through the thought process it takes to get to the point that Greenblatt just got us.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.