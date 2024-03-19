Afghan Refugee Convicted in Murder of Muslim Man That Media and Biden Spun Into an 'Islamophobia' Crisis

The establishment media and liberal politicians could save themselves a truckload of embarrassment if they stopped jumping to accusations of racism for every crime committed against a minority.

For instance, in the summer of 2022, the Muslim community of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was terrorized by a series of ambush-style murders.

“The community is fearful for their safety, some even fleeing Albuquerque and the state to escape the uncertainty,” KRQE-TV reported at the time.

Three Muslim men ended up losing their lives: 41-year-old Aftab Hussein, who was shot to death on July 26, 2022; 27-year-old urban planner Muhammad Afzaal Hussein, who was killed while taking a walk on Aug. 1, 2022; and 25-year-old Naeem Hussain, who was killed four days later while waiting in his car at a refugee resettlement center, The Associated Press reported.

The establishment media ran with the narrative that these killings were prompted by racial or religious hatred, insinuating that a white anti-Muslim bigot likely was to blame.

PBS’s report on the murders in August 2022 emphasized the fear Muslim communities felt at the time, pointing to a poll conducted around the 20th anniversary of 9/11 that found 53 percent of Americans had “unfavorable” views toward Islam.

The Middle Eastern outlet Al-Jazeera likewise ran with a racialized slant, claiming Muslims in America face “racism, discrimination, and violence.” It quoted a social media post by Muslim community leader Debbie Almontaser: “The fact the suspect remains at large is terrifying. Who is next?!”

President Joe Biden even felt compelled to throw in his two cents, calling the killings “hateful.”

On the social media platform X, he expressed that he was “angered and saddened by the horrific killing of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. … These hateful attacks have no place in America.”

I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community. These hateful attacks have no place in America. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 7, 2022

The only problem with all this news coverage and fearmongering over “Islamophobia”?

Authorities believe the killings were committed by an Afghan refugee — and that has now been proved in court in one of the deaths.

On Monday, Muhammed Syed was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Aftab Hussein, The Associated Press reported.

Syed is still awaiting trial in the other two 2022 murders. Police say he also is a suspect in the 2021 killing of another Muslim man, but he hasn’t been charged, according to the AP.

Verdict reached in first trial for man accused of killing 3 Muslim men in Albuquerque https://t.co/QAVD7W8Ozp — KRQE News 13 (@krqe) March 18, 2024

His motive remains unknown.

“We were not able to uncover anything that we would indicate would be a motive that would explain this,” Deputy District Attorney David Waymire told reporters at the courthouse. “As best we can tell, this could be a case of a serial killer where there’s a motive known only to them and not something that we can really understand.”

Of course, don’t expect the establishment media or liberal politicians to backtrack from attributing every sort of crime against a minority to racism from those backward white people who refuse to vote Democrat.

If they were capable of self-reflection, they would take stories like this as a cautionary tale.

It’s a cautionary tale against the idea that every crime committed against a member of a minority group — whether racial, sexual or religious — is motivated solely by the animus of a member of the majority.

Do you trust the mainstream media? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

There have been innumerable instances over the years of the media jumping to a racialized motive for a suspected criminal, only to have to sheepishly back off from that narrative when the criminal’s true identity comes out.

In contrast to the left’s current favorite ideology, not every crime is motivated by racism, “Islamophobia” or “transphobia.”

Sometimes, it’s just the work of a mentally disturbed individual who himself cannot explain his depravity.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.