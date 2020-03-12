SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Howie Mandel Wears Hazmat Suit on 'AGT' Set After Co-Host Heidi Klum Falls Ill

Howie MandelAmy Sussman / Getty ImagesHowie Mandel attends the 'America's Got Talent' Season 15 Kickoff at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 04, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

By Kim Davis
Published March 12, 2020 at 3:20pm
Print

Television personality Howie Mandel is doing all he can to keep from getting sick, including wearing a full-blown hazmat suit to work.

Mandel, who is a judge on “America’s Got Talent” alongside Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum, is going all-out to stay healthy and avoid getting the coronavirus.

A self-professed germaphobe, Mandel joked about how he scarcely needed to breathe to do his job — as long as he can exhale, he can judge, all while avoiding any hidden germs.

“I don’t shake hands and now I’ve taken it to another level: I don’t inhale. I am not inhaling,” Mandel told Entertainment Tonight.

TRENDING: Dem Adviser Threatens 'Scorched-Earth' Attack on Trump Family if GOP Brings Up Hunter Biden

When asked how he could serve as a judge without taking in oxygen, Mandel joked he “doesn’t need to inhale to judge.”

View this post on Instagram

Who wore it better?

A post shared by Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) on

“I can judge with a big exhale,” he declared. “Like, ‘Woo! You were fantastic.'”

After Klum fell ill and missed work earlier this week, Mandel showed up to the AGT set wearing his hazmat suit, Fox News reported.

Klum’s colleagues initially thought perhaps she had food poisoning, but details of the 46-year-old supermodel’s illness have not been disclosed, the outlet reported.

Mandel seems to be taking the recent coronavirus news with a good sense of humor and a dose of precaution.

He posted a photo of himself on social media wearing a bike helmet and holding a roll of toilet paper, which has become highly-coveted in many parts of the country.

“Stores out of water and masks,” he wrote. “Just a helmet and toilet paper.”

RELATED: After Emotional Infertility Struggles, HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Says She's Pregnant

Mandel’s preventative measures have apparently extended to his family members as well, as evidenced by a photo Mandel posted of his daughter Jackelyn wearing a face mask of her own.

“FaceTime with my kid,” the AGT judge wrote.

Season 15 of AGT is set to debut in May, which Mandel dubbed as a “don’t-miss” television series.

“This is the one show that has something for everybody, and if there is a moment that is not titillating to you and wonderful and exciting, just wait 60 seconds,” Mandel told ET.

“There is something completely different, so there is something for everybody of every age from every place.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Howie Mandel Wears Hazmat Suit on 'AGT' Set After Co-Host Heidi Klum Falls Ill
Brother Steps In To Take Little Sister to Dad-Daughter Dance After Father Stands Her Up
World's Last Female White Giraffe & Her Calf Killed by Poachers
Firefighters Battling Blazing Wildfire in Oklahoma Captured on Video
After Emotional Infertility Struggles, HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Says She's Pregnant
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×