Al Gore Forced To Admit Trump’s Undoing of Environmental Regulations Not So Bad

It’s no secret that former Vice President Al Gore has been one of President Trump’s most adamant critics when it comes to the environment.

When President Trump decided to pull out of the Paris agreement, Gore said that the President has “surrounded himself with the absolute worst of climate deniers.”

However, it seems that for now, the former Vice President has changed his tune to be ever so slightly about President Trump’s undoing of environmental regulations.

Gore told the Associated Press, “There are hundreds of other environmental procedures and regulations that Trump’s group has begun to undo. So he’s doing some damage, but overall I would say less than I feared.”

He additionally said, “He (President Trump) has had less of an impact so far than I feared that he would.

“Someone said last year his administration is a blend of malevolence and incompetence.”

The former Vice President continued with optimism, saying that he hopes that courts will continue to block some of the rolled back regulations.

“I think they’ve made some mistakes in some of the moves they’ve made,” he said.

“The courts have blocked some of what they wanted to do as a result.

Last year, the New York Times cited over 75 EPA regulations that have been rolled back, although some have been overturned or blocked since then.

The Times reports that many of the regulations that the Trump administration has reversed involve “planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, as well as broader air and water pollution controls and protections for threatened animals and habitats.”

Gore continued by saying, “The U.S. system has a lot of inherent resilience. It’s hard for one person, even the president, to change things very quickly if the majority of American people don’t want them changed.”

The Trump administrations withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord is just one example he cited as the administration’s failure to change environmental laws.

At the time of the withdrawal, Gore had said, “I haven’t had any conversations with [Trump] since his speech to withdraw from Paris. I tried my best and thought he’d come to his senses but I’ve been proven wrong.”

During his interview with the AP, Gore expressed optimism that a “new president” would enter back into the agreement.

“If there’s a new president — excuse me for a moment, then a new president could simply give 30 days’ notice, and we’re right back in the Paris agreement.”

