SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Alex Trebek May Be Forced To Leave 'Jeopardy!' To Battle Cancer

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.Ethan Miller / Getty Images"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, who has been battling pancreatic cancer since March, said he will need to undergo more chemotherapy. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published October 7, 2019 at 12:39pm
Print

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has been battling pancreatic cancer since March and has been extremely open with his fans about his health status since his diagnosis.

Last month, Trebek told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that his cancer numbers had “skyrocketed” and that he would need to undergo more chemotherapy.

Now the beloved game show host says the side effects of his most recent round of treatments might affect his ability to host “Jeopardy!”

In early March, Trebek posted a video message to the show’s YouTube channel announcing that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Even though pancreatic cancer has an extremely low survival rate, he promised his fans that he would fight it and that he would not stop hosting his game show.

TRENDING: Trump Calling Democrats' Bluff, Will Reportedly Slap Pelosi with Ultimatum

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” Trebek said in March. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Until recently, the 79-year-old’s updates gave fans hope that he would beat the odds, but a heartbreaking update on “Good Morning America” on Sept. 17 took a different turn.

“I was doing so well,” Trebek said. “And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic.

“And they said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy.’ I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed.”

Trebek began another round of chemotherapy to help combat the high cancer numbers even though he had thought that chemotherapy was a thing of the past.

His most recent round of chemotherapy, however, is more aggressive.

“There are weaknesses I feel in my body, but I can always suck it up when it comes to tape the show,” he told Canada’s CTV News.

RELATED: Former 'House Hunters' Host Suzanne Whang Dead at 56

He revealed the chemotherapy has caused sores to form in his mouth and that they are starting to affect his ability to enunciate.

Trebek still stands firm on his promise from March to keep hosting the show as long as he is able, but he said he now recognizes that the side effects of his treatment could cause him to step aside earlier than he hoped.

He reassured fans that he will stay on the show “as long as my skills do not diminish.”

“I’m sure there are observant members of the television audience that notice also, but they’re forgiving,” he said. “But there will come a point when they [fans and producers] will no longer be able to say, ‘It’s OK.’”

The game show host is choosing to remain positive in the midst of such grim circumstances, however, and shared that he isn’t afraid of death.

“I’m not afraid of dying,” Trebek told CTV News. “I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life … if it happens, why should I be afraid that?”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Alex Trebek May Be Forced To Leave 'Jeopardy!' To Battle Cancer
Killer Finally Found 27 Years After Teen's Murder: 'I Had Given Up,' Mother Says
Charity Event for Fallen Officers Postponed After Chief Allegedly Complains About Invited Trump Supporters
Couple Loses A Combined 200 Pounds Thanks to Extreme Meal Prepping
Pastor Called To Leave Church for Military Has Baptized 500+ Soldiers Since Feb. 24
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×