A California man who was accused of conspiring with the man who blew himself up in an explosion that damaged a California fertility clinic was found dead in prison where he was awaiting trial.

Daniel Park, 32, faced conspiracy charges after being accused of sending explosive materials to Guy Edward Bartkus, who exploded a car bomb at American Reproductive Centers in Palm Springs last month, according to the New York Post.

Park was arrested in Poland after the attack and later returned to the United States.

A man from Washington state federally charged with assisting the pregnancy clinic bomber in California has been found dead in detention. Daniel Park had been charged with providing material support to terrorists for allegedly helping Guy E. Bartkus bomb a Palm Springs, Calif.… pic.twitter.com/8aZyLwiNPw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 24, 2025

“Daniel Park was found unresponsive at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles, California. Responding employees initiated life-saving measures. … Mr. Park was transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased,” the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

No further details were revealed.

According to the complaint against him, Park bought ammonium nitrate six times between October 2022 and May 2025, according to USA Today.

He is accused of shipping 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate to Bartkus in January. He paid for another 90 pounds of the chemical to be sent to Bartkus in May, the complaint alleged.

The FBI alleged that Park and Bartkus experimented with the explosives in January and February at Bartkus’ residence in Twentynine Palms. The FBI also alleged Park sent Bartkus money via PayPal.

Bartkus left behind extremist writings.

“A manifesto allegedly written by the man was posted online before the bombing. It has some similarities to the rantings of the far-left, who also hate Christianity and view being pro-life as fascist,” journalist Andy Ngo posted on X.

Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of Palm Springs, has been formally identified as the pro-abortion/anti-natal suicide bomber. Bartkus was extremely active on @Reddit, like other recent violent extremist suspects. He posted regularly on the r/antinatalism subreddit. A purported online… pic.twitter.com/jlOXIN4MfJ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 18, 2025



According to KTLA, officials believe both men shared the belief that people should not have been born without their consent.

In his writings online, Bartkus expressed what the Palm Springs Desert Sun called “pro-mortalist” ideologies, which argue that life should be ended as soon as possible because it only results in suffering and death and “anti-natalism,” the belief that having children is unethical because it only exposes more people to future suffering and death.”

The Hill said his writings showed Bartkus opposed in vitro fertilization.

“I’m angry that I exist,” he said, adding, “Nobody got my consent to bring me here.”

Bartkus said one of his goals was to “sterilize this planet of the disease of life.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.