A Salvadorian man facing two murder charges has been identified as an illegal immigrant.

Carlos Alejandro Reales-Dominguez has been arrested in connection with a series of brutal stabbings in Davis, California, according to KXTV.

Two of the attacks — which took place in city parks in late April — proved fatal, and the suspect is facing murder counts.

Another stabbing attack in May landed a homeless woman in an area hospital.

Reales-Dominguez is being charged with attempted murder in connection to that incident.

The suspect, a former University of California-Davis student, is being detained in the Yolo County jail.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has filed a detainer on Reales-Dominguez — seeking notification should he ever be released from state custody.

An ICE official described Reales-Dominguez as a citizen of El Salvador who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas as an unaccompanied minor in April 2009.

Does America’s porous southern border facilitate criminals? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Reales-Dominguez arrived at the border months after the inauguration of former President Barack Obama.

The suspect’s immigration case was closed “administratively” when he was transferred to the custody of a family member, an ICE source told KXTV.

New: The accused Davis serial killer Carlos Reales Dominguez has an ICE detainer. Per an ICE official he is originally from El Salvador and came to the US as an unaccompanied minor when he was 7-years-old. pic.twitter.com/QUbHHK5ZCu — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) May 5, 2023

Reales-Dominguez was detained on Wednesday and later arrested on Thursday, according to KCRA-TV.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel described the suspect as a serial killer in a news conference announcing his arrest.

“At this point, based on the information that we have and the definition of a serial killer, that would apply.”

It’s unlikely however he would be released. He’s charged with the special circumstances murders (multiple murders) of David Breaux and Karim Abou Najm as well as the attempted murder of Kim Guillory. pic.twitter.com/3NJcPxiLK4 — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) May 5, 2023

Pytel indicated that the suspect was in possession of a large knife in a backpack when he was detained.

Reales-Dominguez made an initial court appearance on Friday, according to KXTV.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.