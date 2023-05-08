Share
News

Alleged Serial Killer Arrested After String of Brutal Attacks - He Entered US Under Obama as an Unaccompanied Minor

 By Richard Moorhead  May 8, 2023 at 3:10pm
Share

A Salvadorian man facing two murder charges has been identified as an illegal immigrant.

Carlos Alejandro Reales-Dominguez has been arrested in connection with a series of brutal stabbings in Davis, California, according to KXTV.

Two of the attacks — which took place in city parks in late April — proved fatal, and the suspect is facing murder counts.

Another stabbing attack in May landed a homeless woman in an area hospital.

Reales-Dominguez is being charged with attempted murder in connection to that incident.

Trending:
Former Clinton Adviser: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Opening a Door That Trump Could Easily Walk Through

The suspect, a former University of California-Davis student, is being detained in the Yolo County jail.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has filed a detainer on Reales-Dominguez — seeking notification should he ever be released from state custody.

An ICE official described Reales-Dominguez as a citizen of El Salvador who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas as an unaccompanied minor in April 2009.

Does America’s porous southern border facilitate criminals?

Reales-Dominguez arrived at the border months after the inauguration of former President Barack Obama.

The suspect’s immigration case was closed “administratively” when he was transferred to the custody of a family member, an ICE source told KXTV.

Reales-Dominguez was detained on Wednesday and later arrested on Thursday, according to KCRA-TV.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel described the suspect as a serial killer in a news conference announcing his arrest.

Related:
Suspect Charged in Arizona Woman's Brutal Slaying After What Police Said He Told Them During Interview

“At this point, based on the information that we have and the definition of a serial killer, that would apply.”

Pytel indicated that the suspect was in possession of a large knife in a backpack when he was detained.

Reales-Dominguez made an initial court appearance on Friday, according to KXTV.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Alleged Serial Killer Arrested After String of Brutal Attacks - He Entered US Under Obama as an Unaccompanied Minor
Wildlife Officers Notice What Man Was Finding in the Forest; Now He's Banned from Hunting and Owes $15,000
AOC Calls Neely's Subway Death a 'Murder,' So NYC Mayor Stops Her Cold
Famous Drag Queen Who Once Rubbed Shoulders with Kamala Harris Accused of Brutal Rape
Despite Packed Red Sox Game, Here's What's Happening at Bud Light Stands in Fenway Park
See more...

Conversation