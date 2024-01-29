Maybe she can drive the kids to Cooperstown — or at least her own kid.

Upper-crust actress Alyssa Milano, who had a starring role in the MeToo movement as well as a number of lesser parts in politics and the entertainment industry, has been in the spotlight again after organizing an impassioned GoFundMe plea for money to send her son’s baseball team to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in New York.

The GoFundMe plug for $10,000 was panned by critics who wondered why a wealthy, famous figure would need to hit up strangers for money when she’s got plenty herself. But the spotlight has gotten brighter — and hotter — since a photo emerged of the vehicle she’s driving.

The “Charmed” actress was spotted Saturday tooling around Los Angeles in a “fully-loaded and customized 2023 electric Porsche Taycan 4S,” according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

That kind of ride can run up to $200,000, according to the Daily Mail — an amount that dwarfs the sum Milano’s fundraising was seeking (and ultimately received; it exceeded its goal by taking in $11,265 as of Monday afternoon).

But the vehicle got Milano and her son to a PetSmart, where they appeared to pick up a couple of puppies, the Daily Mail reported.

And it brought on some more bumpy publicity that Milano probably could do without.

Alyssa Milano is spotted driving her $200k electric Porsche Taycan with son Milo to pet store – days after asking for $10k donation for his baseball team trip https://t.co/8agUSHVOB2 pic.twitter.com/x1Vbm6lk48 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 28, 2024

“Alyssa Milano drives a $200k Porsche, but she can’t afford to pay for her son’s 12 year old baseball team to play in Cooperstown,” Outkick’s Clay Travis wrote in an X post. “Perfect.”

Alyssa Milano drives a $200k Porsche, but she can’t afford to pay for her son’s 12 year old baseball team to play in Cooperstown. Perfect. https://t.co/0ASpw8KhHT — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 28, 2024

“Grift!” cried the conservative social media site Twitchy, after noting, “The GoFundMe is still up, FYI.”

The GoFundMe is STILL up, FYI. GRIFT! Alyssa Milano BUSTED Cruising Around in $200K Porsche DAYS After Begging Others to Fund Son’s Teamhttps://t.co/yffWORNl82 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 29, 2024

“Beneath contempt,” another user summarized.

@Alyssa_Milano sets up a GoFundMe to raise $10K for her son’s baseball “dream” trip. Then she’s spotted driving a $200,000. These people are beneath contempt.https://t.co/4g1CwfaqUB via @DailyMailCeleb — Dr. Media (@NYCMediaMonitor) January 28, 2024

“Beneath contempt” isn’t a bad way of putting it. “Cancerous,” “malevolent” or “malignant” might work, too.

Whatever her merits as an actress, Milano’s most influential part on the American scene has been pushing leftist propaganda.

She’s probably best known lately for helping publicize the MeToo movement that sparked a worldwide upsurge in complaints from women about sexual harassment and assault. As NBC News reported in 2018, it was a Milano post on the social media platform then known as Twitter that galvanized the moment.

The MeToo movement might have started as a cathartic outpouring of rage, but it wasn’t long at all before it was hijacked by the left into a political vehicle that treated complaints about conservatives and liberals considerably differently. (Ask Tara Reade.)

Is Milano digging herself in a hole? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The same year, Milano played a disgraceful part in the Democrats’ attempted character assassination of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She was an outspoken supporter of Christine Blasey Ford, a woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a time and place she couldn’t remember, in a story so thin it wouldn’t even make the pilot script of a TV drama.

The former “Who’s the Boss?” star also had cameos in the fights over coronavirus mask mandates and gun control (she was pro-mask, anti-gun), naturally.

Most grimly, in 2019, she turned her decision to have two abortions in one year — back in 1993 — into fodder for a podcast. And all that is good in her life show owes to those decisions to end the lives of her children in the womb, she said.

“Fifteen years after that first love had fizzled, my life would be completely lacking all its great joys,” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

All of this might be pretty far afield from a plea for money to take a kids’ baseball team to Cooperstown, New York, but it’s not at all.

Milano and pretty much the entire entertainment industry — with a few courageous exceptions, such as Jon Voight, James Woods, Rose McGowan (a “Charmed” co-star with Milano) and Patricia Heaton — spend their lives, off-camera and on, shoving liberal pieties down American throats.

And the fact of the matter is, many of them grow incredibly wealthy doing it.

Milano, who has an estimated net worth of about $4 million, according to the Daily Mail, is not obscenely wealthy by Hollywood standards, but she’s certainly well off compared with the rest of the United States.

And with her being married to Hollywood agent David Bugliari, who has a net worth of $5 million, according to Parade magazine, it’s fair to say she and her husband could send the whole team to the Hall of Fame themselves.

Instead, she griped in response to her critics that she’d already spent plenty of money on uniforms for the team and its coaches, so she clearly felt justified in panhandling perfect strangers for what amounts to a vacation for her kid.

That griping was blasted in turn by critics, who called her attitude “tone deaf.” Those aren’t two bad words to use.

But “beneath contempt” hits it right on the head.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.