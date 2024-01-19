As America Is Torn to Shreds, Democratic Reps Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu Go All-In on Protecting Rats

This week Congressman Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, introduced a critical new bill that will undoubtedly save millions of American lives. American rats, that is.

I’m not kidding. The Glue Trap Prohibition Act, introduced Wednesday, is a bill that bans the use of glue traps to catch rodents. Congressman Adam Schiff, a Democrat also from California, was obviously so relieved that this matter had been finally taken up that he decided to co-sponsor the bill.

No doubt the rats need protecting and who better to ensure that happens than Schiff? You can’t make this stuff up.

I believe most of you understand what a glue trap is. But for those who have never become acquainted, allow me to explain. Glue traps are boards coated with an extremely sticky adhesive that attracts rodents. Once the rodents stumble onto them, they remain stuck indefinitely. They eventually die. The trap is then discarded and replaced by another.

Many individuals choose to use these traps because they are inexpensive. That especially matters today when families are struggling to make ends meet due to failed Bidenomics.

Lieu and Schiff, however, feel we need to do better for the rats. We need to liberate them humanely, similar to how we are handling the illegal immigrants invading our southern border. Rats, rats everywhere and not a trap to be found. The Democrats’ muscle is indeed hard at work once again, putting rats first and Americans last.

Lieu states in a news release, “There are numerous other ways to trap small animals that don’t prolong their suffering. As a proud member of the Animal Protection Caucus, I’m pleased to introduce this bill to stop the needless suffering of these animals.”

Glue traps are among the cruelest ways to eliminate rodents. They’re inhumane and can be dangerous to humans and their pets. Pleased to introduce a bill today to place a national ban on glue traps. Learn more: https://t.co/UtfDpcL9DO — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) January 17, 2024

They couldn’t stop with our gas stoves and air conditioners, now could they? They need to insert themselves into every room of the house, rodents piggybacking on rodents seemingly.

The bill points to the suffocation, dehydration and starvation of those rats trapped on these boards for several days. It also points out that they are mainly used by homeowners, food processors and pest management companies.

The bill furthers that The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also cautioned against the use of these traps due to the health hazard imposed by frightened rats that defecate and urinate on themselves while trapped. Similarly, it explains that other animals unintentionally get trapped by these boards too, like the family cat or maybe a confused raccoon?

I don’t doubt any of this information. Nor do I doubt that England, Iceland, Ireland and New Zealand as well as over 100 airports in the United States have already banned the use of glue traps, according to the release. And I certainly don’t doubt that West Hollywood, California, joined them. Have you been there?

What enrages me, however — following the fits of laughter I wrestled with when I initially learned of this bill — is how our government would rather partake in such nonsense than solve the real issues that are devastating our nation, namely inflation, the invasion at our southern border, our broken education system, election integrity, the cartel drug issue, child trafficking, national division, the defunding of police, the crisis in the Middle East and so many more. Instead of solving any of these, they took up discussing absolute nonsense.

Rodent control isn’t something members of Congress need to discuss, in my opinion. It’s up to American citizens and businesses to figure out. This is, yet again, a complete overreach that makes our government look absolutely moronic and our nation quite weak.

Not surprisingly, “The Glue Trap Prohibition Act has been endorsed by PETA, the Humane Society Legislative Fund, and the Humane Society of the United States,” according to Lieu’s press release. Following the thanking of Lieu, PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman stated, “This crucial legislation can help protect vulnerable species of wildlife and save tens of thousands of small animals each year from being injured, permanently disabled, and killed by dehydration, injury or starvation in these primitive, cruel traps.”

Dr. James Jensvold, president of Democrats for the Protection of Animals also applauded Lieu’s conviction, espousing that “Any animal, be it the intended target or a beloved family pet, can be caught in the trap and suffer a slow death by starvation or suffocation. Humane alternatives exist. It’s time that the United States join the growing number of countries that have prohibited these outdated and unethical devices.”

Neither shocks me. This is what these organizations do, safeguard animal life. They are effective, needed, and I won’t disparage them for the beneficial services that they provide. Both are doing their jobs.

But that isn’t what Democrats are doing in spending their time and our money legislating glue traps, especially at this juncture. And plenty of comments on X agree. The mocking of Lieu and Schiff was especially clever and deserved. This one in particular tickled me as shared by Joel Berry: “honestly we should make some really, really big ones and see what we catch around Capitol Hill.”

honestly we should make some really, really big ones and see what we catch around Capitol Hill — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) January 18, 2024

I agree with Berry. We need those glue traps around Capitol Hill as well as the southern border. Seems like a viable measure to help take our nation back as we move into the 2024 election.

