American Becomes Hero: Face Slashed to Ribbons as He Protects Women From Syrians During Visit to Germany

A 21-year-old American citizen was stabbed in the face by a Syrian national Sunday after defending two German females who were being harassed on a tram car.

The New York Post covered the incident that occurred in Dresden, citing statements by local authorities, who ended up letting a suspect go free.

A police report indicated that an “argument broke out” after two men from a larger group began bothering the female passengers.

The young American intervened and “was stabbed by one of the other perpetrators.” Photos showed pools of blood surrounded by booze bottles on the tram.

After two suspects fled the scene, police caught “a 21-year-old Syrian, nearby.”

The suspect, who was identified as “Majd A,” was arrested on suspicion less than half a mile away from another tram stop. He was released, however, according to the German outlet Bild, because authorities claimed they didn’t have enough evidence to detain him.

The Bild article cited a statement from prosecutors who saw little chance of getting an arrest warrant, despite the fact that the suspect was accused of leaving the crime scene.

Majd A. is a permanent resident who was thought to pose no risk of reoffending or escape. A second man is still at large and is thought to be the one who committed the stabbing.

Oddly enough, on the same police blotter, authorities in Dresden said a 31-year-old man, who fired an airsoft gun at a 21-year-old and slightly injured him, was arrested for violating the Weapons Act. So they got him, but weren’t able to detain a stabbing suspect.

It’s shameful that an American citizen had to do the job of the German police and stand up for these women. The country has failed to exact true justice on similar occasions, and now, they’re paying the price.

Back in 2018, there was an infamous case of an 18-year-old victim who had her drink spiked before she was gang raped by several immigrants. Eight of the men who went on trial were refugees from Syria, while the other three hailed from Iraq, Afghanistan and Germany, the BBC reported.

“The lead defendant was sentenced to five and a half years for the attack – which lasted for more than two hours – while seven others received sentences of up to four years,” the article read. “Two men received suspended sentences for failing to provide assistance. One man was acquitted.”

That is horrendous. If German leaders wanted to send a message and deter similar crimes, they could easily do it. Instead, they’ve remained passive and refuse to bring the hammer down.

Back in 2024, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz blamed this “nightmare” of gang rapes and knife attacks on unchecked immigration, The U.K. Telegraph reported.

“On average there are two gang rapes per day, far more than half of which are carried out by migrants,” he said, while speaking on the campaign trail before becoming chancellor.

He claimed young migrant men have a “complete lack of respect for women” in Germany and that the country “needs to be able to live in freedom and security once again.”

Merz cited statistics published in July 2024 showing that 761 cases of gang rape were reported to police in 2023. Almost half the suspects didn’t have German citizenship, the story read.

If that wasn’t bad enough, a German was given a harsher sentence than a convicted rapist back in 2024, after she was found guilty of defaming him.

All of Europe appears to be experiencing a chaotic decline. Some of it seems to be stemming from unchecked mass migration.

A 2024 report from the Hoover Institute stated: “In the past decade 29 million immigrants, both legal and illegal, arrived in Europe, straining the Continent’s already overstretched and largely dysfunctional immigration system.”

“Illegal migrants entering Europe in 2023 came predominantly from Africa and the Middle East, with Syria the leading country of origin, followed by West Africans and Afghans,” the article added.

No wonder attacks like this are occurring with increased regularity.

European countries have opened their doors to millions of people with completely different worldviews — some of whom refuse to learn the language or assimilate in any way. And instead of dealing with the fallout, the nations’ leaders fail to implement necessary enforcement mechanisms that could keep their citizens safe.

Cultural worlds collide, crime increases, and resources are strained to the brink. All the while, the population becomes heavily divided.

Sound familiar?

This is why President Donald Trump’s immigration platform got him elected and is vital to America’s survival, as well as its success.

