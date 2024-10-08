Share
America's Biggest French Fry Producer Forced to Make Significant Cuts as Inflation Takes a Toll

 By Jack Davis  October 8, 2024 at 3:36pm
The company that stocks McDonald’s with its french fries is paying the price for Americans’ inflation-induced turn away from fast food.

Lamb Weston, North America’s king of fries and a major supplier to fast food chains, is cutting jobs amid falling profits, according to CNN.

The company will lay off about 400 people, which amounts to 4 percent of its workforce at a time when its share price has fallen 25 percent this year. It is closing a production facility in Washington state as well.

About 80 percent of french fries consumption in America comes from fast food chains, according to the company.

McDonald’s is Lamb Weston’s largest customer, making up about 13 percent of its sales.

The company said promotions that offer low prices are cutting back what consumers buy.

“Many of these promotional meal deals have consumers trading down from a medium fry to a small fry,” Lamb Weston CEO Thomas Werner said during an earnings call.

Are you dining out less thanks to inflation?

Consumers are also shunning fast food.

Lamb Weston says that fast food traffic overall dipped 2 percent in the last quarter after a 3 percent drop the quarter before that.

In a recent post on its website, Lamb Weston said that over the past quarter, its net income dropped 34 percent.

North American sales were down  $31.7 million a 3 percent decline over the same quarter in 2023, the company said.

In May, the House Republican Conference noted that fast food prices have soared during the Biden-Harris administration.

Republicans said that as of May, the price of a medium order of french fries at McDonald’s was up 167.6 percent

The price of a Big Mac meal rose 103.5 percent since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office, while the price of a Hamburger Happy Meal rose 140.6 percent, the GOP study said.

