Angela Box: The Resistance Is Futile – Trump Is Winning

A funny thing is happening in America.

Perhaps you’ve noticed.

Black Lives Matter isn’t celebrating murderous thugs or trumping up charges of police brutality, thereby giving rioters an excuse to burn down neighborhoods.

The goons of antifa have stopped their riots and their rages (mostly).

The harpies of the Women’s March have realized they aren’t — unfortunately, right?! — being forced into dystopian gulags like “The Handmaid’s Tale” promised they would be.

In fact, the only damage The Resistance is doing (minus the daily destruction and obstruction that occurs in the media and on college campuses) seems to be by forcing Starbucks into turning their business into mini San Franciscos and Seattles complete with squatters, feces and dirty needles.

The Resistance, while still available to mercilessly mock, is slowly losing its fire and fury.

The reason? Things are actually going pretty great in America right now. And that is solely because of the leadership of President Donald Trump — and the baskets of deplorables who elected him

Will Republicans keep control of Congress in the 2018 midterm elections? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Around the country, states are staging primaries and runoff elections. The Resistance has promised to impeach Trump if they take back the House and the Senate. They are promoting the most left-wing candidates possible.

This, of course, is excellent news for Normal America.

The dirty little secret the media refuses to acknowledge is quite profound: Conservative ideas are far more popular than liberal ones.

For as long as I can remember, the media and Swamp Dwellers in both parties have treated conservatives and commonsense Americans like chewing gum stuck to the bottom of their shoe.

They have told us that building a border wall and securing the border is impossible — and racist.

RELATED: Dick Morris: New Banking Bill Will Halt Slaughter of Community Banks

That tax cuts are greedy — and furthermore, they don’t work.

They have told us to accept the inevitable decline of America and its culture — to embrace Obama’s “fundamental transformation”.

They tell us that God isn’t important in American life anymore.

They claim a strong military isn’t necessary, and is simply a vestige of our war-mongering past.

They think radical Islam is an aberration instead of an existential threat.

They warn us that the belief of American exceptionalism and the concept of peace through strength is jingoistic, xenophobic and — duh! — racist.

But because of Trump, those views that conservatives and commonsense Americans have always espoused are now being implemented as policy. And guess what? These commonsense solutions enjoy between 60 and 80 percent popularity among Americans.

But what about the left’s base of voters? Why, those Resistance members don foam vaginas, anonymous masks, bandanas over their faces, and proudly plant p—y-hats on their heads!

They, their media and their elected leaders defend the violent, illegal aliens of MS-13 yet applaud abortion at any stage of pregnancy. They seek open borders, want your taxes raised and think America is the problem in the world instead of the solution. Their base is losing — and losing rapidly.

When the media and Democrats try to paint conservatives as knuckle-dragging troglodytes, they are defaming and smearing the people who believe in commonsense solutions.

Their base — their left-wing base — are the ones full of unhinged moonbats who believe man can control the weather, and not only are there fourteen genders, but also each of the fourteen genders needs its own special pronoun.

The media is not trusted by Normal America, and because the media is now an unofficial wing of the Democratic Party, Normal America is also turning its back on Democrats in droves.

The Resistance movement — such as it is — is no different than any other leftist movement throughout history. They are and always have been — with few exceptions — violent and tantruming crybabies, brats, destroyers and anti-American haters.

The new majority — which Trump helped to usher in — is the exact opposite of that.

The Democrats think there’s going to be a Blue Wave in November? The opposite will be true. It’s going to be a Red Tsunami like these people have never seen.

Will they learn their lesson? No. And — shhh. We sure don’t want them to learn it.

The goal is to defeat leftism wherever it rears its ugly head. We are playing whack-a-mole with these people and we must never quit.

Resistance is futile, losers. Get used to it.

Angela Box is a former teacher, devoted to the Constitution and conservatism and proud to live in Texas. A version of this article originally appeared on her blog, angelassoapbox.com.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.