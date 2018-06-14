Angela Box: The Swamp Wants America To Fail

Liberals and Republican Swamp Dwellers continue to bend over backward to insult the American people.

It has now become crystal clear exactly who our “leaders” — and the opposition — truly are.

It’s not pretty.

Retiring (because all Republican Never Trumpers are getting their butts kicked in primaries, so he beat them to it) Tennessee Senator Bob Corker recently called Trump supporters members of a “cult” — insinuating that the president’s supporters simply blindly follow Trump, regardless of his policy positions.

It’s hogwash.

Remember all the fainting idiots, people thinking their mortgages would be paid, and students being forced to sing arias to President Barack Obama like he was Chairman Mao?

That is a cult.

The only cult Trump supporters are in is called The Cult of Common Sense!

In fact, We the People have been screaming from the rooftops for our leaders to listen to us since before the Tea Party movement.

President Trump is simply the first leader to listen to us.

That’s why we support him. We are not a “cult.”

We are wide awake.

The insults our leaders hurl at us are illuminating — and so is the progressing meltdown of a thoroughly corrupt media and the entire Democrat party.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is causing them to drop the façade that they actually care about everyday Americans — and show us the callow, manipulative, power-mad despots they are.

When not throwing temper tantrums over Twitter’s cuckolded CEO Jack Dorsey eating at Chick-fil-A, obsessing over pathetic porn stars, or sputtering about Trump granting clemency to grandmother Alice Johnson (because the only people whose sentences Obama ever commuted were lowlife thugs), liberals and Swamp Dwellers have used this truly historic week as another excuse to deny reality and insult Normal America.

What the world witnessed in Singapore was nothing short of remarkable — and something that no president has been able to accomplish before.

Remember when liberals used to like Diplomacy in Name Only and cheered when Obama kissed the derrières of every Muslim and communist dictator on the planet?

Now, when we have a president on the precipice of denuclearizing North Korea, liberals suddenly hate Actual Diplomacy.

We’ve now reached the point where liberals, the media, and Swamp Dwellers are actively rooting against America’s success.

As I have stated many times — the United States is not a liberal country. We are not a country that seeks to normalize the destruction of traditional America and radically change its people, culture, or economic system.

We are still a country of rugged individualism, which is a major reason why Donald Trump was elected. He is now implementing almost every single one of his campaign promises — and they are for the betterment of this country.

What a difference a president makes.

Barack Obama told all of us we were racists, xenophobes, and sinners — and we needed to be fundamentally transformed. His first trip abroad was his apology tour in the Middle East, where he groveled at the feet of Muslim leaders.

His policies set back America both economically and on the world stage — in ways large and small.

When Rush Limbaugh said he wanted Barack Obama to fail, liberals freaked out and claimed Rush wanted America to fail. It was just the opposite. He knew all too well what Barack Obama‘s policies would mean for this country — and he was proven right time and again.

Never forget who Barack Obama is. He kicked off his political career in the home of two unrepentant domestic terrorists. His pastor was a vile, anti-American and anti-Semitic blowhard. He socialized with Louis Farrakhan. He was very comfortable in the arms of America’s enemies.

Because Trump Derangement Syndrome has been in full swing since he became the Republican nominee, they are in the unenviable position of rooting against actual progress.

Progress like the beginning of peace with North Korea, and the denuclearization — and hopefully modernization and human-rights reform — of a brutal regime.

Progress like keeping the promise of finally moving our Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.

Progress like passing one of the largest tax cuts ever.

Progress like 3.8 percent overall unemployment and the lowest black, Hispanic, and female unemployment in history.

Progress like the lowest food stamp and welfare participation since 2010.

Progress like there being more jobs than people to fill them.

Progress like deregulation — which is spurring economic growth like we haven’t seen since the 1980s.

Progress like the type of energy independence, which has now made the United States the world’s largest oil producer.

Progress like deporting criminal illegal aliens and beginning construction on the border wall — despite constant obstruction from Congress.

On the world stage, we are asserting our strength once again. But unlike past presidents, President Trump is taking no prisoners.

He is letting our allies know the trade deals that have been enacted are no longer satisfactory because America does not benefit from them.

He is an America First president. Liberals are rooting against him — so they are rooting against America.

They support the animals of MS-13 — in addition to all the other illegal immigrants pouring over the border.

They are against the tax cuts, which put more money into the pockets of the average American.

They are against energy independence that provides high-quality, good paying jobs for millions of Americans.

They prefer a weakened America on the world stage and seek open borders and the destruction of the American culture.

In essence, the Democrat Party has been fundamentally transformed — just like Barack Obama always wanted.

Their hysterics will continue, especially after the lack of a blue wave in the November midterm elections.

Instead, there will be a red tsunami, and President Trump will be re-elected in 2020 by a Reagan-like landslide. Make book on it now.

Normal America is seeing the progress that’s happening all around them. Democrats have to root against the progress to get back in power.

It’s a losing proposition for them — and I love every second of it.

Angela Box is a former teacher, devoted to the Constitution and conservatism and proud to live in Texas. She currently works with a political consultant on candidate races throughout America. A version of this Op-Ed originally appeared on her blog, angelassoapbox.com.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

