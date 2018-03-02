Graham’s Daughter Sees Prophetic Sign In God’s Timing In Her Father’s Passing

Anne Graham Lotz, the daughter of Billy Graham, stated at his funeral service Friday that there is prophetic significance in God’s timing in her father’s death, comparing it to when Moses died and passed the baton to Joshua to lead the people of Israel into the promised land.

“I believe, from heaven’s perspective, that my father’s death is as significant as his life, and his life was very significant,” Lotz said.

During the course of his lifetime, approximately 215 million people heard Billy Graham preach the Gospel message in person in over 185 countries, with tens of millions more reached through television, films and webcasts.

In addition to the moniker “America’s Pastor,” he was also known as pastor to the presidents, having met and, in some cases, became close friends with every commander-in-chief from Harry Truman to Barack Obama.

Graham’s influence was so profound and lasting, he still made the top five in Gallup’s most influential men in December, marking his 61st appearance in the survey.

“When he died, that was something very strategic from heaven’s point of view,” Lotz contended. “I know that before the foundations of the world were laid, Feb. 21, 2018 was the date that God chose to take my father home. Why?”

Lotz did some research online and learned Feb. 21 is the date Jews focus on studying scripture relating to the death of Moses.

Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of #BillyGraham: "I believe God is saying: wake up, church. Wake up, world. Wake up, Anne. Jesus is coming. Jesus is coming.'" #BillyGrahamFuneral pic.twitter.com/ua2226u5Pk — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 2, 2018

“Moses was the great liberator,” she said. “He brought millions of people out of bondage, slavery, got them to the edge of the promised land, and God took him to heaven.”

Lotz noted that after Moses came Joshua, who took up the mantle and led his people into the promised land.

“My father was also a great liberator,” she said. “He brought millions of people out of bondage to sin, and gets us to the edge of heaven, the edge of the promised land, and God has called him home. And could it be that God is going to bring Joshua into the promised land, lead us into heaven?”

Joshua is translated as “Jesus” in the New Testament, Lotz pointed out.

“Could it be that God is going to bring Joshua to lead us into the Promised Land, lead us to Heaven and — you know what the New Testament name for Joshua is? It’s Jesus. And I believe this is a shot across the bow from Heaven. And I believe God is saying: ‘Wake up church! Wake up world! Jesus is coming!'” she declared.

Michael Maiden, pastor of the Phoenix mega-church Church for the Nations, like Lotz, compared Graham’s passing to the death of Moses and the raising up of Joshua.

In a Facebook post on the day of Graham’s death last week, Maiden, who is world-renowned for moving in the gift of prophecy, wrote, “The death today of Billy Graham, perhaps the most successful and influential minister of the gospel in American history, I believe prophetically signifies the beginning of a long-awaited for and massive MOVE OF GOD in our country and all the earth.”

“’Moses is dead…’ was not simply the announcement of the END of something, it was the signal of the BEGINNING of something very important,” he added.

Maiden — author of the book The Joshua Generation — went on to contend Graham’s death was a “prophetic trigger” and an invitation to go forward even further in God’s power. The heavenly Father was determined then to take the Joshua generation into the promised land and he is just as determined now.

“Get ready to GO where you’ve never gone and DO what you’ve never done. TODAY is an very important day for all of God’s people. Fasten your seat belts and get ready to RUN!!” the preacher exhorted.

Bob Jones, who also moved powerfully in the prophetic, said many years ago, “When Billy Graham goes home it will release the next great wave. A wave of power evangelism like the world has never seen and it will bring in the greatest harvest of souls.”

The Christian leader died in 2014, but his wife Bonnie reposted the prophecy upon hearing of Graham’s death and exhorted, “Let not our hearts be saddened instead let our hearts rejoice. Billy Graham is now part of the great cloud of witnesses…Let us pick up our new assignments and go forth into the harvest full of power.”

Lotz is determined to do just that.

She concluded her remarks on Friday saying, “I pledge to you, Daddy, that in view of His appearing, and in front of all these witnesses, I will preach the Word! I will do the work of an evangelist and I will share the Gospel and I will run my race and live my life so that five minutes before I see Jesus I have no regrets.”

Lotz said, “I will live my life to exalt and glory the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. I love you Daddy.”

