Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she was a “Planned Parenthood baby” during a committee hearing Thursday in defense of the abortion provider.

“If we want to talk about Planned Parenthood, let’s talk about how many lives Planned Parenthood has saved and how many babies have been born because of the prenatal care provided by Planned Parenthood,” the New York Democrat said during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing “Birthing While Black: Examining America’s Black Maternal Health Crisis.”

“And if you don’t, if you don’t believe it, and if you’ve never met a Planned Parenthood baby — I’m happy to let you know that I am one, and that my mother received and relied on prenatal care from Planned Parenthood when she was pregnant with me.”

Planned Parenthood does provide prenatal care, but it is not its primary operation function.

According to its annual report, Planned Parenthood administered about 355,000 abortions and only helped about 8,600 mothers with prenatal care.

The nonprofit also provided over 5.4 million services to treat sexually transmitted diseases and offered 2.5 million contraceptive services.

Ocasio-Cortez began her defense of Planned Parenthood by calling out people who are pro-life.

“I don’t want to hear a single person on this committee or outside of this committee talk about, what about, valuing life when they continue to uphold the death penalty, when they continue to support policies that disproportionately incarcerate and lead to the deaths of black men and people throughout this country, and uphold an absolutely unjust medical system that exists for profit, that allows people to die because they can’t afford to live,” she said.

Planned Parenthood was established in 1916 and has faced growing roadblocks from Republicans in their attempts to defund it, the Independent reported.

A judge in Texas ruled on March 11 that the state could remove the nonprofit from its Medicaid program.

Prior to the ruling, Planned Parenthood was the main healthcare provider for over 8,000 Medicaid recipients.

However, the ruling was made because Medicaid does not cover the cost of abortions, which can be provided by Planned Parenthood.

Republican lawmakers also introduced a bill last month that bans abortion providers from receiving coronavirus-related aid.

The Abortion Providers Loan Elimination Act was proposed in direct response to accusations that Planned Parenthood affiliates illegally accepted millions in coronavirus aid.

Republican lawmakers had previously asked for an investigation in $80 million in paycheck protection program loans to Planned Parenthood affiliates, suggesting they were obtained illegally.

“The money they received could have gone toward saving your favorite local restaurant or mom and pop shop, but instead Planned Parenthood took this money and used it to kill the unborn,” Rep. Greg Murphy told the Daily Caller.

“I’m proud to join Sen. [Roger] Marshall in a bicameral effort to right this wrong and explicitly outlaw Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers from receiving these loans ever again.”

