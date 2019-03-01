SECTIONS
2 day care workers charged after video shows child thrown

This photo provided by the North County Police Cooperative shows, Wilma Brown, left, and Ariana Silver who are both charged with abuse of a child stemming from incidents at Brighter Daycare in February 2019. The two Missouri day care center workers face felony charges after surveillance video showing a 3-year-old girl being thrown against a cabinet went viral. St. Louis County prosecutors filed child abuse charges Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, against the woman who allegedly threw the child into the cabinet, 27-year-old Brown. The incident occurred Feb. 1 at Brighter Day Care and Preschool. (North County Police Cooperative/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 10:59am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 11:56am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charges have been filed against two Missouri day care center workers after surveillance video showing a 3-year-old girl being thrown against a cabinet went viral.

The woman accused of throwing the girl, 27-year-old Wilma Brown, was charged with felony child abuse on Thursday in St. Louis County. Relatives said the girl sustained a head gash that required seven stiches during the incident on Feb. 1 at Brighter Day Care and Preschool.

The girl’s family said they were initially told the girl fell, but five days later watched surveillance video with the center’s director that showed a worker throwing the child into a cabinet.

A warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest. Brown doesn’t have a publicly listed telephone number and couldn’t be reached for comment by The Associated Press.

Prosecutors also charged 22-year-old Ariana Silver for a separate incident on Feb. 27 that was also allegedly captured by surveillance video. Charging documents allege Silver squeezed a 4-year-old girl’s arm and punctured her skin, and then carried the girl by her foot.

Silver is jailed on $50,000 bond. Jail records don’t show whether she has an attorney, and she doesn’t have a publicly listed home phone number.

Both women have been fired, according to Timothy Smith, an attorney for the day care center.

Smith said the center is cooperating with investigators and “has provided exemplary, high quality educational and child care services to thousands of children and their families for more than a decade.” The attorney said teachers and staff are properly trained, and the center works to provide a safe environment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

