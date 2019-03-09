SECTIONS
As budget deficit balloons, few in Washington seem to care

In this March 6, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The federal budget deficit is ballooning on Trump’s watch and few in Washington seem to care. And the political dynamics that enabled bipartisan deficit-cutting deals decades ago has disappeared. That’s the reality that will greet Trump’s latest budget, which probably will promptly be shelved after it’s received by Congress on Monday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 7:22am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal budget deficit is ballooning on President Donald Trump’s watch and few in Washington seem to care.

And the political dynamics that enabled bipartisan deficit-cutting deals decades ago has disappeared.

That’s the reality that will greet Trump’s latest budget, which probably will promptly be shelved after it’s received by Congress on Monday.

Trump’s plan for the 2020 budget year will propose cuts to many domestic programs but leave alone Medicare and Social Security.

Top lawmakers are pushing for a reprise of prior deals to use spending cuts or new revenues and prop up additional spending — rather than defray deficits that are again approaching $1 trillion.

TRENDING: Conservatives Band Together Against Dems’ Election Bill, Call It ‘The Ultimate Fantasy of the Left’

It all has deficit hawks in a gloomy mood.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

