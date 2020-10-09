Login
'Beatles' Terrorists Accused of Kidnapping, Beheading Americans for ISIS Plead Not Guilty

US Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger speaks after a hearing for former British Islamic State fighters Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, dubbed the "Beatles," at the US District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Oct. 9, 2020. The two pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to murder four American hostages.

By The Associated Press
Published October 9, 2020 at 1:36pm
Two British men charged with helping the Islamic State group carry out executions and ransom negotiations for Western hostages pleaded not guilty on Friday in a federal court.

El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey are identified by authorities as two of four men dubbed “the Beatles” by hostages on account of their British accents.

They were indicted this week in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, on charges including hostage-taking resulting in death and providing material support to terrorists.

The indictment charges the men in connection with the deaths of four American hostages — journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller — as well as European and Japanese nationals who were also held captive.

At a brief hearing on Friday in the court just outside Washington, D.C., the two men pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial.

No trial date was set after both men waived their right to a speedy trial because of the case’s complexity.

A hearing was set for Jan. 15 to set a trial date.

The men appeared for both hearings via video from the Alexandria jail, handcuffed and wearing green jail jumpsuits.

The men were transferred from American military custody to stand trial in civilian court after the United Kingdom agreed to share evidence it had on the men.

Do you think these men will be convicted?

The information was shared only after U.S. Attorney General William Barr promised that the men wouldn’t face the death penalty.

Five of the eight counts each man faces carry a mandatory minimum life prison sentence if convicted.

The charges capped a years-long effort by U.S. authorities to bring to justice suspected members of the group known for beheadings and barbaric treatment of aid workers, journalists and other hostages in Syria.

Elsheikh and Kotey have been held since October 2019 in American military custody. They were captured in Syria one year before that by the U.S.-supported Syrian Democratic Forces.

Prosecutor Dennis Fitzpatrick said some of the evidence in the case is classified, which will require some pretrial hearings to be closed to the public to sort out how that evidence will be handled.

RELATED: Islamic Terrorists Behind 'Brutal Hostage-Taking Scheme' Face American Justice

“This involves a long investigation involving multiple countries,” Fitzpatrick said when asked about the volume of evidence that must be weighed.

The indictment characterizes Kotey and Elsheikh, both of whom prosecutors say were radicalized in London and left for Syria in 2012, as “leading participants in a brutal hostage-taking scheme” that targeted victims with mock executions, shocks with tasers, physical restraints and other brutal acts.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
