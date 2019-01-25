Bloomberg says Trump, at this point, ‘cannot be helped’

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg is calling President Donald Trump “reckless” and “dangerous,” and says the partial government shutdown is “a complete failure of presidential leadership.”

Bloomberg — a potential Democratic candidate for the White House in 2020 — also says in a speech to business leaders that he thinks “it’s clear that this president at this point cannot be helped.”

Bloomberg’s remarks are among his most aggressive against Trump since Bloomberg’s speech at the Democratic National Convention more than two years ago.

Back then, Bloomberg warned of the prospect of a Trump presidency: “God help us.”

Bloomberg is a former Republican mayor of New York City who registered as a Democrat only last fall.

